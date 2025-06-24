New Weight-Loss Drug Has Patients Burning Fat Without Losing Muscle

What if we told you that scientists are currently testing a new weight-loss drug that’s similar to Ozempic but sans the scary side effects—and instead of a weekly injection, it’s a once-daily tablet (that’s right, no prodding or pinching). That could soon be a reality for patients diagnosed with obesity and/or type 2 diabetes.

The drug is the subject of a new study published in the journal Cell. It comes on the heels of Novo Nordisk’s new amycretin treatment, which has helped patients lose 17 percent more weight than Wegovy, per The Wall Street Journal . Here’s everything we know so far.

RELATED: Ozempic and Wegovy May Have Landed 25,000 People in the ER—Here's the Scary Reason Why.

Scientists created a new weight-loss drug that protects blood sugar levels and muscle mass.

The new weight-loss tablet was developed in a lab and is based on "a type of β2 agonist." As explained in the news release : "The molecule can activate important signaling pathways in the body in a new way, which has a positive effect on the muscles without overstimulating the heart, which is a known problem with β2 agonists."

For now, researchers are calling it "compound 15" for short.

Initial trials have been run on both mice and humans. In rodent and canine studies, compound 15 had positive effects on blood sugar levels and body composition. It also passed toxicology reports, giving researchers the all-clear to conduct human-based studies.

A total of 73 individuals were involved in the initial phase I clinical trial. Among the group were 25 people with type 2 diabetes. Everyone was administered a once-daily 2.5 mg tablet for 28 days. Similar to the animal studies, this trial run also yielded impressive outcomes.

"Our results point to a future where we can improve metabolic health without losing muscle mass. Muscles are important in both type 2 diabetes and obesity, and muscle mass is also directly correlated with life expectancy," study author, Tore Bengtsson, a professor at the Department of Molecular Bioscience, Wenner-Gren Institute, Stockholm University, said in the news release.

The clinical trial was funded by Atrogi AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company located in Stockholm. Atrogi AB has already applied for patents and is investing in additional clinical trials.

RELATED: Why Up to 75% of People on Weight-Loss Drugs Stop Taking Them, Cardiologist Says.

The drug has no known major side effects, which can’t be said for those like Ozempic.

Not only does the new weight-loss tablet work as a standalone treatment, but it can also be used in tandem with GLP-1 drugs. What’s more, it doesn’t trigger any of the scary side effects often associated with Ozempic, Wegovy, and other injectable drugs.

As previous studies and real-life patients have mentioned, common side effects include constipation, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, headaches, and diarrhea. Additionally, permanent vision loss , feelings of depression , and dental issues have occurred with more advanced cases.

But this wasn’t the case with compound 15. Researchers noted the drug was "well tolerated" in both healthy patients and those with type 2 diabetes, all of whom maintained normal body temperatures and respiratory rates.

"Administration of compound 15 did not evoke any clinically relevant safety events such as hematological abnormalities, signs of hypoglycemia, hypokalemia, or other electrolyte imbalances," per their observations. Moreover, any adverse events that did occur were “mild to moderate in intensity, transient in nature, and resolved upon treatment discontinuation"—meaning, there were no long-term or delayed effects.

"These findings were reassuring because we did not observe an increase in the average systolic blood pressure, either in healthy volunteers or subjects with T2D," wrote the authors.

RELATED: Surgery Leads to 5 Times Greater Weight Loss Than Ozempic, New Research Reveals.

When will the new weight-loss drug become available?

That remains to be seen. Atrogi AB is carrying out a larger, clinical phase II study. "This trial will investigate its promise to enhance muscle growth, improve glucose homeostasis, and increase insulin sensitivity—key hallmarks of metabolic health," wrote the authors.

The timeline from clinical evaluation to market distribution is unclear, but experts are optimistic about the drug’s future.

"This drug represents a completely new type of treatment and has the potential to be of great importance for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity. Our substance appears to promote healthy weight loss and, in addition, patients do not have to take injections," researcher Shane C. Wright, an assistant professor at the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at Karolinska Institutet, said in the news release.