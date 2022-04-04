When you shop at Walmart, you're looking for the best deal. If the retailer is a weekly destination for you, it's probably because you know you can purchase groceries and daily necessities for your family at a reasonable price. And if you just visit for big-ticket items like TVs or furniture, you can also feel confident that you're getting what you need without breaking the bank. There are more ways to save at Walmart, however, and experts have highlighted some of the deal-scoring tactics you may not be aware of. Read on to find out why you may want to score certain deals by tomorrow.

Walmart clearance markdowns primarily happen in the first five days of each month.

Shopping clearance items at Walmart is a thrill for bargain hunters, but what if there was an ideal timeframe to seek out these deals? The U.S. Sun cites retail expert Krazy Coupon Lady, who notes that most markdowns are made in the first five days of the month. This means that if you're looking for something specific or just want dibs on the deals, be sure to head to your local store by tomorrow, April 5.

If your schedule doesn't allow for a shopping trip in the next 24 hours, rest assured that items can still be put on clearance throughout the month. This varies with inventory and seasonal items—so if you're looking for Easter decor, you might be better off prepping for next year's holiday after April 17.

Clearance items are not limited to one section at Walmart.

Sometimes clearance items can be hard to find in the store itself, as they are not limited to the clearance section. Something you're looking for may still be in its designated department, the Krazy Koupon Lady says, indicated by a clearance sticker on the endcap.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Also, be aware that clearance prices and rollback prices are different, per QuerySprout. As clearance items are inventory that Walmart is trying to get rid of, these prices do not go back up—but they can continue to go down. Comparably, Rollbacks are temporary pricing, and products marked as such can return to their original prices.

Leverage apps on your phone to find clearance items.

Not sure if an item is on clearance? Check out the Walmart app. Using your phone, you can scan the item's barcode to find out the current in-store price (make sure you have your location services turned on so the price is specific to your store). Simply go to "Services," "Store Tools," and then use the "Check a price" feature to scan prices. The Krazy Coupon Lady recommends BrickSeek.com as another tool for shoppers, which compares Walmart prices with prices at similar retailers. The site further identifies other Walmart locations that have an item in stock, if it's sold out at your local store.

You can also use social media account to find deals. If you have Instagram, you can search for a hashtag on the app to see what other shoppers have found on sale. This may lead you to bigger deals or help you find items that are not clearly marked. The Krazy Koupon Lady recommends searching #walmartclearance, #walmartclearancefinds, and #walmarthiddenclearance.

And check for Walmart clearance items online.

For those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their own homes, check for clearance products on Walmart.com.

When heading to the website, simply type "clearance" in the search bar and then select the category your item may fall under, whether that be home improvement, electronics, or toys. The Krazy Coupon Lady also suggests clicking "All filters," scrolling down to retailers, and checking off Walmart. This helps to avoid third-party sellers, limiting products to those exclusively sold and shipped by Walmart.

