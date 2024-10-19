The Best Way to Deep Clean Your Home Without Toxic Chemicals

It may be tricky to really know if the products you use in your home could be dangerous. Even items labeled “natural” could be full of toxins. “Environmental chemical exposure is a major concern for consumers of packaged goods, [but] consumer product claims use language in ways that can be misleading to the average consumer,” says the National Center for Biotechnology Information . If you’re doing your best to stick to natural products, certain ingredients can be very useful for cleaning your home. Here’s how to clean your home without using toxic chemicals.

RELATED: This Clever Hack Will Keep Your Laundry Smelling Fresh.

White Vinegar Shutterstock White vinegar is a versatile non-toxic cleaning ingredient. “Vinegar (acetic acid) is a great all-round cleaner,” says Breast Cancer UK . “Its natural acidic properties mean it can cut through dirt easily. Mix one part vinegar to one part water in a spray bottle. You can add lemon rinds and/or herbs for scent. Never use vinegar on stone or ceramics.”

Hydrogen Peroxide Shutterstock Keep hydrogen peroxide on hand for a useful non-toxic cleaning ingredient. “Hydrogen peroxide works wonders on tough stains,” says Beth Ricci from Red & Honey . “Just be sure to do a patch test first on an out of sight piece of carpet! To freshen carpets, heavily sprinkle baking soda over them. Let the baking soda sit for a few hours to overnight before vacuuming.”

Baking Soda Shutterstock Baking soda can be used to remove odors and clean surfaces. “To clean kitchen counters, appliances, and the inside of your refrigerator, all you need is baking soda,” says BCUK. “It is a great deodoriser and can be used to shine stainless steel. Mix 4 tablespoons with 450ml warm water and add to a spray bottle to use. To clean stainless steel, dissolve the bicarbonate of soda with some warm water to make a paste. With a soft cloth, rub the surface to remove marks and then buff it with a clean cloth to shine.”

Wool Dryer Balls Shutterstock Reusable dryer balls are better for your home and environment. “Instead of dryer sheets, try some reusable wool dryer balls,” Ricci says. “They work great and are way more environmentally-friendly because you reuse them for years.” RELATED: 11 Secret Uses for Everyday Objects.

White Vinegar and Rubbing Alcohol Shutterstock Mixing white vinegar and rubbing alcohol makes a toxin-free glass cleaner. ““It is possible to have streak-free mirrors and windows without using harmful chemicals,” says the BCUK. “Mix 250ml water with 3 tablespoons white vinegar and 60ml rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle. Use as you would a regular glass cleaner.”

Microfiber Cloths Shutterstock “High-quality microfiber cloths, such as Norwex, are an easy, non-toxic, chemical-free way to clean your home,” says Rebekah from Simply Living Green With Rebekah. “All you need is a microfiber cloth and water! You can clean just about anything with just water, which is not only a natural way to clean but will also save you time and money… another option is to make homemade natural cleaning products using vinegar, baking soda, lemon juice, fragrance-free liquid soap, and essential oils.”