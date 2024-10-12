This Clever Hack Will Keep Your Laundry Smelling Fresh for Days

There are few things more comforting than clean, fresh-smelling laundry, but if your wash and dry cycle haven’t been cutting it lately, there might be one very important factor you haven’t thought of: Cleaning your machine. When was the last time you cleaned the washing machine itself? Experts recommend regular maintenance to keep your washer working well to handle your laundry. Here’s what you should do.

Clean Your Machine Shutterstock It’s very important to clean your washing machine regularly if you want consistently sweet-smelling laundry. “Vinegar removes built-up residue and kills odor-causing bacteria in your washing machine, preventing mildew odors from clinging to the laundered clothing,” Daniel Feliciano, co-founder and CEO of Clotheslyne, tells Apartment Therapy . “It’s best to use vinegar with particularly smelly laundry, and not on a regular basis, and never combine it with bleach.” Feliciano recommends two cups of white vinegar in an empty hot water cycle to clean the machine, or half a cup to the rinse cycle for fresh clean laundry.

How Often Should I Clean My Machine? iStock Every 30 wash cycles is ideal. “Regularly cleaning your washing machine is necessary to help keep it in good condition,” says Whirlpool . “Washing your machine helps to remove any dirt, soap scum or other debris that may have accumulated over time. This will help to ensure that your washer is running optimally. It is strongly recommended to clean your washing machine monthly or after every 30 wash cycles. Depending on how much you use the washing machine, it may be necessary to clean it more often. Affresh® washing machine cleaner is formulated to dissolve slowly throughout the wash cycle to remove residue and grime from your appliance.”

Use a Laundry Booster Shutterstock Minerals in water can undermine your laundry process. “About 85% of Americans have ‘hard water’ coming through the pipes into their home,” says Arm & Hammer. “Hard water has minerals that can be great for drinking water but not-so-great for washing laundry. Minerals such as calcium and magnesium in water can interfere with how effective a laundry detergent is at cleaning clothes. If you have hard water, be sure to use a liquid detergent such as Arm & Hammer™ Plus OxiClean™ Fresh Scent to get the boost from the nonionic surfactants that are resistant to water hardness.”

Don’t Let Your Wet Clothes Sit Shutterstock Get your clothes into the dryer (or air drying if appropriate) as soon as possible after the wash cycle. “After the wash cycle is complete, transfer your clothes to the dryer or drying rack as soon as possible to avoid smells and reduce wrinkling,” says Whirlpool. “Additionally, inspect all items for any remaining stains and avoid drying any items with stains, as heat can set those stains permanently into fabrics. Always pay attention to the labels on your garments since they will indicate the best way to dry that particular fabric.”



