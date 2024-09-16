11 Secret Uses for Everyday Objects You Use

Many of the everyday objects in your home are useful in ways you would never guess. Maybe some objects can be used for more than one thing, or were designed to do things you had no idea about. If you want to make life easier and multitask without buying lots of new things, you will definitely want to know about these items. Here are 11 hidden secrets about everyday objects you use.

1. Toothpaste As a Cleaner Shutterstock Toothpaste can clean more than just your teeth. “One household item you wouldn't think has many practical purposes is toothpaste!” Gabby Martin, a supervisor with Bio Recovery, tells RealHomes . “Think of how toothpaste reduces staining on your teeth. It actually operates similarly on most surfaces, including wood and ceramic countertops. Next time you have a stain on your table, hit it with toothpaste.”

2. Hole In Handle Shutterstock The hole in the handle of your pan has a secret use. “Have you ever wondered why there's a hole on the handle of most pots and pans?” head chef and writer Jessica Randhawa tells RealHomes. “The obvious answer is so that you can hang them up on a hook when you're not using them. But there's another reason. Instead of setting your stirring utensil on a dirty stove or counter, you can slide the utensil through the hole to have it stand upright, angled toward the pot or pan.”

3. Binder Clips Shutterstock Binder clips can be used to organize cables, according to Remodelholic. “These versatile office supplies can do much more than just keep your papers together. You can turn these into cable organizers by clipping them to the edge of your desk. Thread your cables through the metal arms and bid adieu to tangled cords!”

4. Clothes Pins As Chip Clips Shutterstock Clothes pins are for more than just clothes—they can be used to keep bags of food fresh. "Using them as bag clips can keep your snacks fresh and crunchy," says Remodelholic.

5. Coffee Filters Shutterstock Coffee filters have a great use aside from making coffee. Next time you have something messy in the microwave, use coffee filters as a splatter guard.

6. Walnuts For Furniture Shutterstock Walnuts are not just a delicious, brain-healthy snack—they can help fix furniture scratches. “Walnuts are a great tool for fixing scratches in your wooden floors and furniture,” Todd Saunders, CEO of FlooringStores, tells RealHomes. “The key here is walnut oil, which is rich, dark, and often used in woodworking to give wood a beautiful dark tone and help to preserve it. By rubbing a walnut over a scratch in your woodwork, you're essentially working this high-quality oil right into the scratch, often obscuring it completely. Finish by rubbing the scratch with your finger and then buffing with a soft cloth.”

7. Nail Polish Shutterstock Nail polish isn’t just for making your nails look and feel nice. Next time you have a run in your tights or stockings, simply dab some nail polish on to stop it spreading.

8. Dryer Sheets Shutterstock Dryer sheets are fantastic for soaking up odors. Put them in your shoes to help remove unpleasant smells, according to Remodelholic.

9. Hairdryer Hack iStock Use your hairdryer to remove stubborn sticker adhesive. Say goodbye to pesky adhesive residue with this trick!

10. Cornstarch For Detangling Shutterstock Did you know cornstarch can be used for a detangler? “1 cup (230 g) of baking soda and 1 cup (128 g) of cornstarch (which you can grab at Amazon) combined in a bowl can be useful,” Ashleigh Gibbs of PetsRadar tells RealHomes. “Comb it through your dog's fur to remove dirt and grime. It might not be something to use too often, however, as it can cause residue to build up on their fur.”

11. Vinegar For Cleaning Shutterstock Vinegar is used for more than just a nice salad—it’s great for descaling the coffee maker. White distilled is best for avoiding stains, experts say. Stick to a 1:1 solution with water.



