If you're tidying up your yard before winter's here in full force, you're going to want to check your tools to ensure you're executing that cleanup safely. A new recall has been issued for a popular brand of chainsaw due to its laceration risk.

On December 9, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of approximately 82,000 Craftsman CMECSP610 10-inch corded chainsaws with extension poles. The saws in question have been pulled from the market after Craftsman received a report of the chainsaw starting without being turned on, causing its user to suffer a laceration.

The chainsaws, which were sold at Lowe's, Amazon, and through local hardware stores between October 2019 and August 2020, retail for about $100 and are primarily red with black and gray accents. To determine whether or not your saw is affected, the CPSC recommends checking the saw's handle base for a date code that reads 2019-40 through 2020-35; only saws with date codes in this range are subject to the recall. Anyone with one of these devices "should immediately stop using the recalled chain saws and contact CRAFTSMAN for a free repair kit," according to the CPSC.

The Craftsman saws aren't alone in putting users at risk—read on to discover which other safety hazards might be lurking in your home. And if you want to stay safe over the winter, check out This Popular Heater Is Being Recalled Over Fire Risk.

1 Huffy UTVs

You might want to check your stash of holiday presents before you give them to your kids this year, now that a popular toy has been recalled. On December 2, the CPSC announced the recall of 5,000 Huffy Torex 24V ride-on toy UTVs after the company received 36 reports of the toy vehicle starting to drive off when the battery was reconnected after charging. Anyone with one of the affected UTVs at home should contact Huffy for a replacement controller and instructions on how to fix the problem. And if you want to protect yourself and your loved ones, read If You Have This Candle at Home, Get Rid of It Immediately.

2 Polaris ATVs

It's not just kids' riding toys that have been pulled from the market as of late. In November, the CPSC issued a recall notice for 18,400 Polaris ATVs, including the 2020-2021 RZR PRO XP and PRO XP4 models and 2021 RZR Turbo S, Turbo S4, XP Turbo and XP 4 Turbo ROV models sold in the U.S. in Canada. The ATVs recalled were recalled because "the vehicle's clutch can fail, posing an injury hazard;" as of the recall date, Polaris had received 136 incident reports, but no reports of injuries.

3 LG Chem Resu 10H batteries

Solar power may be a net good for the environment, but in some cases, it can be a major safety issue, too. At least that's the case for anyone using LG Chem Resu 10H batteries, which are used in certain brands of solar panels. In a December letter leaked to the press, Peter Gibson, head of LG Chem's North American energy storage business, explained that the company had received five reports of the batteries overheating and causing property damage, but no injuries as of yet. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Oakmont fire pit tables

That cozy backyard fire pit could be more of a danger than you realize. In November, the CPSC announced the recall of 11,000 Oakmont LP Fire Tables, sold at Big Lots stores and online, due to fire risk. The tables in question may have a faulty supply hose positioned too close to the table's firebox, causing it to leak, melt, or even catch fire. As of the recall date, the table's manufacturer had received 17 reports of improperly installed hoses, 12 reports of hoses igniting, four reports of property damage, and one report of a user being burned.