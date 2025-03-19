Skip to content
Health
CDC Warns Dengue Cases Are Rising in the U.S.—How to Protect Yourself

There were a record number of cases of the mosquito-borne disease last year.

closeup of a mosquito on human skin
Shutterstock
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzMar 19, 2025
CDC: Ongoing Risk of Dengue Virus Infections and Updated Testing Recommendations in the United States

WHO: Dengue and severe dengue

ECDC: Dengue worldwide overview

CDC: Current Dengue Outbreak

CDC: Global Dengue

Flu and COVID cases have finally started to drop across the country as spring-time weather settles in. And while T-shirt weather can't come soon enough, it also brings with it its own set of health risks, one of which is mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just issued a new alert about rising dengue cases in the U.S. and what you should start doing now to keep yourself safe.

RELATED: Scientists Discover 4 Long-Term COVID Side Effects on Your Brain, Lungs, Heart, and Gut.

What is dengue virus?

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from infected female mosquitos of the Aedes genus to people, more commonly in tropical and subtropical climates and dense urban areas, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Three out of four people with dengue will not have symptoms, but if they do, the WHO says these are the most common:

  • High fever
  • Headache
  • Body aches
  • Pain behind the eyes
  • Nausea and/or vomiting
  • Swollen glands
  • Rash
Usually, people recover in one to two weeks, but in rare cases, severe dengue can develop and require hospitalization. This is more common among those who've been infected for a second time, as well as in infants, pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and people with certain medical conditions. Symptoms of severe dengue typically appear after a fever has gone away and include:
  • Severe abdominal pain
  • Persistent vomiting
  • Blood in vomit or stool
  • Rapid breathing
  • Bleeding gums or nose
  • Fatigue and restlessness
  • Excessive thirst
  • Pale and cold skin
  • Weakness
In very rare cases, dengue can lead to death.

RELATED: The U.S. Is Experiencing Its Largest-Ever Tuberculosis Outbreak—5 Symptoms to Watch Out For.

Dengue is spreading in the U.S.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reports that, as of Feb. 25, the most dengue cases in 2025 have been reported in the following countries:

  • Brazil (518,017)
  • Colombia (31,967)
  • Mexico (14,587)
  • Peru (11,833)

However, the U.S. is not immune. In 2024, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands declared dengue outbreaks.

"A record number of dengue cases were identified among U.S. travelers (3,483 cases), which is an 84% increase compared to the previous year," says the CDC of 2024. Last year, the following states reported the highest numbers of travel-associated cases:

  • Florida (1,016)
  • California (648)
  • New York (327)
Additionally, three states reported locally transmitted cases in 2024:
  • California (91)
  • Florida (18)
  • Texas (1)

This year, the CDC warns that dengue virus transmission remains high in Puerto Rico (a public health emergency was declared here in March 2024 and remains in effect) and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They add, "Spring and summer travel coincide with the peak season for dengue in many countries, increasing the risk of both travel-associated and locally acquired cases in the United States."

RELATED: 6 Mosquito-Repellent Clothing Items That Actually Work.

How to protect yourself from dengue:

Avoiding travel to countries where dengue is endemic is the most significant way to protect yourself from the virus. You can see a complete list provided by the CDC here.

The WHO states that the mosquitoes that spread dengue are active during the day, so if you're going to be outside in an area where they're prominent, you can take the following preventative steps:

  • Wear clothing that covers as much of your body as possible
  • Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, or IR3535
  • Use mosquito nets if sleeping, "ideally nets sprayed with insect repellent"
  • Install window screens

Of course, dengue is not the only mosquito-borne virus. As Best Lifepreviously explained, you can take the following additional steps to prevent mosquito activity around your home:

  • Rid your property of any standing water or places where water accumulates
  • Keep grass and shrubs neat and trimmed
  • Use outdoor fans to deter mosquitos and other flying insects
  • Install traps or repellent products
  • Hire a professional pest service

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

