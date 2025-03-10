Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Scientists Discover 4 Long-Term COVID Side Effects on Your Brain, Lungs, Heart, and Gut

Now that five years have past, researchers are learning more about the virus and its long-term impacts on the body.

Sick young woman lying on the couch and holding her head with hand. Ill woman lying on the sofa with high temperature.
iStock
Faye Brennan
By Faye BrennanMar 10, 2025
Faye Brennan
Contributor
Faye Brennan is a content strategist & consultant, editor, writer, digital creator, and entrepreneur. She’s been ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

The New York Times

It's been five years since the outbreak of Covid hit the U.S. and changed our lives forever. With half a decade worth of research into the pandemic and its impacts on human health, researchers have been able to identify some lingering side effects related to the heart, lungs, brain, and gut that we didn't know about before, according to The New York Times.

It's well known that some long-term symptoms, such as brain fog and chronic fatigue, have already been recognized as long Covid. However, the latest research has identified just how much inflammation the virus can cause in key organs. In most cases, the inflammation will clear along with the virus, but in others, it can spike abnormally or continue over time, causing health complications you wouldn't assume would be connected. Here's exactly what scientists found about the long-term impacts of covid on key organs and what you need to know.

RELATED: Covid's "Extreme Inflammatory Response" Can Wreak Havoc on Your Body

Lungs: Lingering Scars and Reduced Oxygen Flow

Doctor Checking Woman's LungsShutterstock

We all know that Covid-19 primarily attacks the respiratory system. In some cases, the inflammation the virus causes in cells within the lungs' airways can destroy tissue.

As the lungs try to heal, the process can create scar tissue, which can lead to long-term breathing problems such as shortness of breath, coughing, pneumonia, or balls of tissue called nodules, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a senior clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, told the NYTimes. Such scarring may still be present in the lungs two years later, studies show.

RELATED: New Smart Mask Can Alert You to Health Problems

​Brain: Cognitive Impairment, Memory Loss, and Mental Health Decline

Midsection of a doctor in a uniform holding a brain symbol made from red paper Shutterstock

The brain is the most complicated organ to study, but researchers are finding key clues that connect the Covid virus to long-term side effects related to brain fog (including difficulty concentrating, memory gaps, and trouble processing thoughts), and even anxiety and depression.

In general, inflammation can damage neurons and synapses connections if it sticks around for long enough. This alone has the power to cause cognitive impairment, memory loss, and other issues. Covid's creation of inflammation in the brain can also zero in on areas related to cognition and emotion, which the NYTimes explains could be the reason mental health issues get worse.

Scientists also suspect that the virus may weaken the blood-brain barrier, allowing harmful substances to enter the brain and trigger cognitive deterioration over time.

Gut: Digestive Issues and Microbiome Disruptions

doctor sitting at desk holding out a red cutout of a large intestineboonstudio / iStock

Inflammation caused by the Covid virus can also impact the delicate balance within the gut, causing a host of problems. For starters, according to the NYTimes, inflammation negatively impacts the levels of "good" and "bad" bacteria in your digestive tract, which are responsible for digesting food and regulating inflammation. It also attacks the lining of the intestines and the nerves within the gut.

In these cases, long-term Covid side effects can include acid reflux, constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, food sensitivities, stomach pain, or general gastro problems that could last years.

RELATED: 5 Gut-Friendly Foods a Gastroenterologist Eats

Heart: Increased Risk of Heart Attacks, Stroke, and Arrhythmia

Heart in HandsREDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock

Heart disease remains the #1 cause of death in America, killing someone approximately every 34 seconds, according to a recent study. The long-term effects of Covid certainly aren't helping.

Scientists now believe the virus triggers inflammation that damages the cells lining the blood vessels and the heart's muscles. This can exacerbate issues in people who's arteries are already blocked with plaque. It may also cause blood clots to form and put excess strain on the heart. In all, long-term Covid and its related inflammation has the potential to cause heart attacks, heart failure, irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), or tissue damage throughout the body.

Why are its effect so widespread? The inflammation Covid causes may also hamper blood vessels' ability to transport blood and oxygen throughout the body. By association, this can have impacts on muscle tissue, which can cause fatigue and make it harder to exercise.

What This Means for You

An attentive doctor listens as a female patients asks questions about recent medical test results. The doctor is holding a digital tablet which contains the test results. The doctor is wearing a protective face mask.iStock

Experts say that staying on top of your health and being proactive about any early or lingering Covid symptoms are the best methods to combat these side effects. You should also consider getting a booster shot if you're at a high risk of experiencing severe complications.

Book a doctor's appointment if you've had Covid and notice long-term symptoms in your heart, brain, lungs, gut, or any other body part. Specialized clinics now exist to help people dealing with post-Covid complications.

Overall, you can eat a healthy, gut-friendly diet, get plenty of exercise, avoid smoking or alcohol, get proper sleep, and manage your stress levels for better health.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

TAGS:
News
Brain Health
Health Advice
Sources referenced in this article

The New York Times

The Latest

woman checks her phone first thing in the morning, a problematic morning habit

This Common Morning Habit May Be Ruining Your Metabolism

young woman doing a shoulder press with light weights

9 Easy Light Weight Exercises for a Strong, Slim Physique

A senior man lifting weights with the help of a trainer

100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Hits the Gym 5 Days a Week

woman looking uncomfortable in bed because she's hot

Suffering From Night Sweats?

© Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.