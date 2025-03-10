Scientists Discover 4 Long-Term COVID Side Effects on Your Brain, Lungs, Heart, and Gut

It's been five years since the outbreak of Covid hit the U.S. and changed our lives forever. With half a decade worth of research into the pandemic and its impacts on human health, researchers have been able to identify some lingering side effects related to the heart, lungs, brain, and gut that we didn't know about before, according to The New York Times.

It's well known that some long-term symptoms, such as brain fog and chronic fatigue, have already been recognized as long Covid. However, the latest research has identified just how much inflammation the virus can cause in key organs. In most cases, the inflammation will clear along with the virus, but in others, it can spike abnormally or continue over time, causing health complications you wouldn't assume would be connected. Here's exactly what scientists found about the long-term impacts of covid on key organs and what you need to know.

Lungs: Lingering Scars and Reduced Oxygen Flow Shutterstock We all know that Covid-19 primarily attacks the respiratory system. In some cases, the inflammation the virus causes in cells within the lungs' airways can destroy tissue. As the lungs try to heal, the process can create scar tissue, which can lead to long-term breathing problems such as shortness of breath, coughing, pneumonia, or balls of tissue called nodules, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a senior clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, told the NYTimes. Such scarring may still be present in the lungs two years later, studies show.

​Brain: Cognitive Impairment, Memory Loss, and Mental Health Decline Shutterstock The brain is the most complicated organ to study, but researchers are finding key clues that connect the Covid virus to long-term side effects related to brain fog (including difficulty concentrating, memory gaps, and trouble processing thoughts), and even anxiety and depression. In general, inflammation can damage neurons and synapses connections if it sticks around for long enough. This alone has the power to cause cognitive impairment, memory loss, and other issues. Covid's creation of inflammation in the brain can also zero in on areas related to cognition and emotion, which the NYTimes explains could be the reason mental health issues get worse. Scientists also suspect that the virus may weaken the blood-brain barrier, allowing harmful substances to enter the brain and trigger cognitive deterioration over time.

Gut: Digestive Issues and Microbiome Disruptions boonstudio / iStock Inflammation caused by the Covid virus can also impact the delicate balance within the gut, causing a host of problems. For starters, according to the NYTimes, inflammation negatively impacts the levels of "good" and "bad" bacteria in your digestive tract, which are responsible for digesting food and regulating inflammation. It also attacks the lining of the intestines and the nerves within the gut. In these cases, long-term Covid side effects can include acid reflux, constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, food sensitivities, stomach pain, or general gastro problems that could last years.

Heart: Increased Risk of Heart Attacks, Stroke, and Arrhythmia REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock Heart disease remains the #1 cause of death in America, killing someone approximately every 34 seconds, according to a recent study. The long-term effects of Covid certainly aren't helping. Scientists now believe the virus triggers inflammation that damages the cells lining the blood vessels and the heart's muscles. This can exacerbate issues in people who's arteries are already blocked with plaque. It may also cause blood clots to form and put excess strain on the heart. In all, long-term Covid and its related inflammation has the potential to cause heart attacks, heart failure, irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), or tissue damage throughout the body. Why are its effect so widespread? The inflammation Covid causes may also hamper blood vessels' ability to transport blood and oxygen throughout the body. By association, this can have impacts on muscle tissue, which can cause fatigue and make it harder to exercise.