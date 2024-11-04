Nutritionists Say This Breakfast Combo Is Perfect for Weight Loss

A decent breakfast can make a big difference to your day—both for overall wellness and specifically for weight loss. Whatever time you choose to break your overnight fast, experts agree a good breakfast should contain three specific nutrients. "Breakfast sets the tone for the day," says Antigone Senn , RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Henry Ford Health. "If you eat a balanced meal that includes protein, complex carbohydrates and healthy fat, you'll start the day feeling energized." By combining those nutrients for breakfast, you avoid starting the day with a sugar-spike roller coaster, and set yourself up for weight loss success. Here’s why.

Protein For Breakfast Shutterstock Eggs, smoked salmon, yogurt, lean meat, cottage cheese, and quinoa are just some examples of protein-packed options for breakfast. “A high protein breakfast has been shown to benefit muscle health and to support weight loss by increasing muscle mass, energy expenditure (calories burned), satiety hormones, glucose regulation and by decreasing the desire to snack at night," says the American Society for Nutrition . “Although breakfast may be the most frequently skipped meal in America, it continues to live up to its reputation as the most important meal of the day. So, when making your next breakfast choice, consider how much protein you have on your plate. Your first meal of the day can have long lasting effects throughout your day and on your long-term health!”

Fiber From Healthy Carbohydrates Shutterstock Add fiber from oats, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts and seeds. “Consuming fiber may help you lose weight because fiber-rich foods can make you feel fuller longer,” Adam B. Gorelick, MD, tells Nuvance Health . “Fiber-dense foods also tend to have other health benefits and fewer calories. Feeling full can help prevent overeating and lead to maintaining a healthy weight by not eating more calories than you are burning.”

Healthy Fats Shutterstock Healthy fats, as found in foods such as avocado, salmon, walnuts, olives and olive oil, flaxseed, and Greek yogurt, are important for both health and weight loss. "Your body needs a regular intake of fat," says Vasanti Malik, a research scientist with the Department of Nutrition at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "Fat helps give your body energy, protects your organs, supports cell growth, keeps cholesterol and blood pressure under control, and helps your body absorb vital nutrients. When you focus too much on cutting out all fat, you can actually deprive your body of what it needs most." RELATED: 11 High-Protein Breakfasts to Burn Fat.

Peanut Butter and Eggs Shutterstock Toast, eggs, and peanut butter tick all the boxes for breakfast. “I normally eat toast with either peanut butter or an egg, some fruit and a latte,” Jennifer House, MSc, RD, tells Dietician Directory . “We keep breakfast easy, as mornings are rushed, getting everyone out the door to school! My breakfast is balanced, containing fruit, grain and protein (egg or nut butter).”

Salmon and Rice Cakes Shutterstock Salmon has both fat and protein, making it an ideal breakfast food. “I love making savory breakfasts because they are usually way more satisfying and satiating!” registered dietitian Amanda Li tells Dietician Directory. “We have smoked salmon with mashed avocado and thinly sliced pickled cucumbers on rice cakes or a slice of gluten-free bean flour-based bread. I normally purchase Queen St. Bakery Sliced Sandwich bread and have it in my freezer at all times!”

