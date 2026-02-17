These BJ’s home decor finds look designer but cost a fraction of retail.

If you aren’t going to BJ’s Wholesale Club to buy home decor, furniture, and seasonal items, you are missing out. The membership club is home to so many fantastic finds, most of which are offered at a fraction of retail prices. The store and website recently received a shipment of spring merchandise that will upgrade your home for almost nothing. What should you shop for? Here are 7 BJ’s home decor finds that look way more expensive.

1 A Boxwood Heart Wreath

This gorgeous 20″ Faux BoxWood Heart Wreath is perfect for spreading love in your neighborhood. Hang it on your door for $19.98. “I love the size and the quality of this boxwood heart shaped wreath. It looks and feels like a real boxwood plant. Very happy with the quality,” a shopper writes. “This is a perfect sized wreath for my front door. It’s of good quality and is very dense and full. It’s also easy to hang up. I look forward to displaying it every year,” another says.

2 This Olive Tree with Vase

This LCG Florals 36″ Olive Tree with Vase, $49.99, looks like it’s from Pottery Barn, adding effortless style with lush green leaves and realistic dark olive accents artfully arranged in a stylish vase. It will look amazing on a table, shelf, or console.

3 A Beautiful Indoor/Outdoor Washable Rug

If last year’s outdoor rug is looking dingy and old, BJ’s has a few Tommy Bahama 5×7 Indoor/Outdoor Washable Rug options for $69.99. Choose from a variety of patterns, including this blue, tropical-feeling floral pattern.

4 A Potted Orchid

This LCG Florals 30″ Orchid in Ceramic Pot, $39.99, is faux but looks super real, featuring vibrant blooms, lifelike buds, and rich green leaves. Set in a sleek black planter, it brings a refined, modern touch to consoles, desks, and tabletops, and you don’t have to worry about watering it or sunlight.

5 A Spindle Nightstand

I was actually pretty surprised to find this Homestyles by Flexsteel Spindle Nightstand for $269.99. It looks identical to the Jenny Lind spindle collection at Crate & Barrel, but costs a fraction of the price. There is also a matching bed.

6 This Carrot Decoration

This Creative Design 24″ Carrot Swag is handcrafted by skilled artisans using wood-carved flowers and cattail grass and is finished off with a cream ribbon. Hang it from doors and walls, and finish it with a cream ribbon.

7 And, These Two Cute Bunnies

This Spring Fabric Bunnies 2 pk. is on sale for $10 off, $29.99. “Absolutely love my bunnies they are adorable. I have a Mr and a Mrs Bunny. I think I could also use these after Easter as well due to the overload of cuteness. Everyone that comes over always compliments and ask where I bought them from. Very adorable,” a shopper writes.