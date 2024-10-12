Costco Shoppers Sound Off About Their 5 Biggest Gripes With the Store

Despite the $65 annual membership fee, shoppers can’t get enough of Costco. The big-box retailer offers an exclusive shopping experience where members can purchase their favorite products in bulk at low warehouse prices. And while Costco does many things right (two words: free samples), the company has also attracted its fair share of negative comments. In a recent Reddit thread, Costco shoppers voiced their biggest gripes with the store, ranging from overcrowded parking lots to expired, “flavorless” produce. Keep reading to get the full lowdown.

1. The “terrifying” crowded parking lots cause shoppers to “feel on edge.” Shutterstock Despite “enjoying the physical store itself,” one shopper said the “chaos” of Costco’s parking lot is a major buzzkill. “No matter the location, the parking lot is terrifying. Your best bet is to basically park as far away as humanly possible and walk,” wrote another Reddit user. A third shopper called Costco’s parking lots “crazy," and several members pointed out that Costco splits its parking lot between the warehouse customers and Costco gas customers, which can really lead to a traffic jam. At that point, one person recommended parking “on the far edges” and walking. “It’s a little better over there,” they reasoned.

Shutterstock Costco members expect the warehouse to open earlier than 10 a.m., at least on the weekends. Many argued that Costco should open its doors "preferably [by] 9 a.m.," or grant Executive members (who pay an annual fee of $130 ) earlier access than basic Gold Star members (who pay $65 per annum). "10 is so late for a store to open," wrote one frustrated shopper. "Like my kids are up at 530 if they opened at 8 I could get so much more shopping done there." Another user said, "100% 10 is so late!" in agreement, adding, "I feel like half the time I'm waiting around to leave the house just like literally everyone else and when I get there at 10:05 the parking lot is PACKED." It's worth noting that most Costco warehouse locations across the country open at 10 a.m. local time; however, select stores open earlier. Check your local Costco store listing for exact hours of operation information.

Shutterstock According to Costco shoppers on Reddit, more and more domestic pets have been spotted doing their own grocery shopping at Costco. "They're letting in non-service animals to the warehouse," one person cried. "Thats my main gripe," agreed another user. "I don't want your filthy yappy ankle biter there. They need to crack down." In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Costco's service animal policy upholds that "health and safety laws are not being broken" and that animals must be "trained to perform a task of function."

4. The produce section is filled with “flavorless” items. Shutterstock When it comes to stocking up on fresh fruits and veggies, Costco shoppers are sourcing their produce from elsewhere. Members allege Costco’s produce is lackluster and of poor quality. “Their produce used to be more flavorful; now it’s a never-changing selection of pristine-looking but flavorless produce in bulk quantities,” someone quipped. One Costco employee chimed in, writing, “After working there, I don't think I’ll ever buy produce from Costco.” And the warehouse isn’t exactly known for its quality control system, they admitted. “My advice for anyone shopping is that most of the produce will have a ship date marked on the box/bag. Make sure you check that before you buy and only buy if it's very recent,” the employee suggested. And if you do buy produce at Costco, double-check the surrounding foods as well. “They don't always do a very good job of keeping old separate from the new, so sometimes you might have a newish bag touching something else old and moldy,” they warned. RELATED: I’m a Costco Expert—Here’s How to Find Hidden Gems in Every Aisle.



5. There is a lack of aisle signage. Shutterstock One thing about Costco is that you won’t find aisle signage or directories. “No aisle signs of what’s where,” one person said in response to what they hate most about Costco. “Maybe this is because I don't go super often, but I never have any idea what aisles will have the things I'm looking for. I am not someone who likes to browse when shopping, so I hate having to navigate through every single aisle to look for things on my list,” answered one shopper honestly. “That's on purpose,” a third said in response. “It's designed that way to make you walk through all the aisles, and impulse buy.”







