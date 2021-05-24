Smarter Living

This Is No. 1 Best Thing About Turning 50, New Survey Shows

This is the best part of getting older, according to people over 50.

By Paul Thompson
May 24, 2021
By Paul Thompson
May 24, 2021

No matter how hard you try to delay the process, aging is an unavoidable fact of life. And certain birthdays—turning 50 being among the most significant—carry more anxiety, anticipation, and reason for reflection than others. It's important to remember, however, that just like everything else, there are pros and cons to getting older. And given the fact that you can't prevent it, in the interest of your own personal happiness, it makes sense to focus on the positive aspects of entering your later years. To help you do just that, we consulted the results of a new survey conducted by stairlift installation company Stannah, which asked more than 1,000 U.S. adults over age 50 various questions regarding how they felt about getting older, including what they think the best part is. So, whether you're about to hit the big 5-0 or it's already in your rearview mirror, read on to discover what most people say is the best part of life after 50.

13
Caring less about physical appearance

Shutterstock

People who said this is the best part of aging: 6.1 percent

12
More stable relationships

Older couple on a date
Shutterstock

People who said this is the best part of aging: 6.5 percent

11
Fewer big life decisions to make

relaxed senior man outfoors
Shutterstock

People who said this is the best part of aging: 8.1 percent

10
A fulfilling romantic life

Older couple laughing together
iStock

People who said this is the best part of aging: 9.9 percent

9
Feeling less stressed

woman relaxing outdoors in hammock with laptop
Shutterstock/gpointstudio

People who said this is the best part of aging: 11.4 percent

8
More stability in life

happy middle age man with glasses
Shutterstock

People who said this is the best part of aging: 17.9 percent

7
Getting to enjoy a slower pace of life

couple walking on the beach
iStock

People who said this is the best part of aging: 18.2 percent

6
More time to spend with family and friends

middle aged people drinking wine in kitchen at party
Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

People who said this is the best part of aging: 19.4 percent

5
More time for passions and hobbies

golfer making a hole in one
Shutterstock

People who said this is the best part of aging: 23.5 percent

4
Feeling more confident

confident older woman
Shutterstock

People who said this is the best part of aging: 26.3 percent

3
Better handling life's difficulties

Woman smiles lightly as she discusses with the doctor sitting beside her. They are in a medical office.
iStock

People who said this is the best part of aging: 29.6 percent

2
Feeling wise

Older man in kitchen drinking coffee smiling
Shutterstock

People who said this is the best part of aging: 36.7 percent

1
Having lots of life experience

Group of older female friends hanging out
Shutterstock

People who said this is the best part of aging: 56.2 percent

