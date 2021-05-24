This Is No. 1 Best Thing About Turning 50, New Survey Shows

No matter how hard you try to delay the process, aging is an unavoidable fact of life. And certain birthdays—turning 50 being among the most significant—carry more anxiety, anticipation, and reason for reflection than others. It's important to remember, however, that just like everything else, there are pros and cons to getting older. And given the fact that you can't prevent it, in the interest of your own personal happiness, it makes sense to focus on the positive aspects of entering your later years. To help you do just that, we consulted the results of a new survey conducted by stairlift installation company Stannah, which asked more than 1,000 U.S. adults over age 50 various questions regarding how they felt about getting older, including what they think the best part is. So, whether you're about to hit the big 5-0 or it's already in your rearview mirror, read on to discover what most people say is the best part of life after 50.

13 Caring less about physical appearance

People who said this is the best part of aging: 6.1 percent

12 More stable relationships

People who said this is the best part of aging: 6.5 percent

11 Fewer big life decisions to make

People who said this is the best part of aging: 8.1 percent

10 A fulfilling romantic life

People who said this is the best part of aging: 9.9 percent

9 Feeling less stressed

People who said this is the best part of aging: 11.4 percent

8 More stability in life

People who said this is the best part of aging: 17.9 percent

7 Getting to enjoy a slower pace of life

People who said this is the best part of aging: 18.2 percent

6 More time to spend with family and friends

People who said this is the best part of aging: 19.4 percent

5 More time for passions and hobbies

People who said this is the best part of aging: 23.5 percent

4 Feeling more confident

People who said this is the best part of aging: 26.3 percent

3 Better handling life's difficulties

People who said this is the best part of aging: 29.6 percent

2 Feeling wise

People who said this is the best part of aging: 36.7 percent

1 Having lots of life experience

People who said this is the best part of aging: 56.2 percent

