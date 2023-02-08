40 Celebrities You Won't Believe Are Over 40

Whether it's because they look like they haven't aged a day in the past 20 years or because we so heavily associate them with a character they played in their youth, it's difficult to accept that some celebrities have aged right along with us. But it's true. The stars of your favorite teen movies are busy parents with big families. The pop icons you grew up with could be going through a mid-life crisis by now. Read on for 40 celebrities you won't believe are in their 40s.

READ THIS NEXT: 42 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Grandparents.

1 Britney Spears

Birthday: Dec. 2, 1981

According to People, pop icon and former teen idol Britney Spears marked her 40th birthday with a beach vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her now-husband Sam Asghari. The trip also probably served as a celebration of the end of her conservatorship, which she had been fighting for years.

2 Serena Williams

Birthday: Sept. 26, 1981

"The incomparable @serenawilliams – grateful for every minute I get with my amazing wife & Olympia's mama," tennis legend Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wrote in an Instagram post for her 40th.

3 Chris Evans

Birthday: June 13, 1981

When Marvel star Chris Evans turned 40, he got Instagram-roasted by his fellow franchise Chrises (Hemsworth and Pratt).

4 Chad Michael Murray

Birthday: Aug. 24, 1981

Actor Chad Michael Murray referenced his two biggest teen heartthrob characters in his birthday Instagram post. "You wanna feel old?" he wrote on a throwback photo of himself in his trailer. "Lucas Scott [from One Tree Hill] and Austin Ames [from A Cinderella Story] turn 40 today!!!"

5 Danielle Fishel

Birthday: May 5, 1981

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel had big news to share on her big 4-0. She announced she was pregnant with her second child, Keaton Joseph, who was born in August.

6 Elijah Wood

Birthday: Jan. 28, 1981

Elijah Wood first came to fame as a child actor in movies including The Adventures of Huck Finn and The Good Son, but he cemented himself in the hearts of J.R.R. Tolkien fans forever when he starred as Frodo in The Lord of the Rings franchise.

7 Meghan Markle

Birthday: Aug. 4, 1981

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle turned her 40th birthday into a service event, launching the initiative 40×40, which encouraged people all over the world to pledge 40 minutes of mentorship.

For more celebrity trivia sent right to you inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

8 Anne Hathaway

Birthday: Nov. 12, 1982

Anne Hathaway told the Wall Street Journal Magazine ahead of her 40th that she was planning a joint vacation celebration with a group of her old friends from Vassar College.

9 Seth Rogen

Birthday: April 15, 1982

Seth Rogen didn't say much publicly about his own 40th birthday, but the year prior, he noted on Twitter that McLovin, the famous alias of one of the characters in his movie Superbad, had just "turned" the same age.

10 Nicki Minaj

Birthday: Dec. 8, 1982

Rapper and mom Nicki Minaj turned 40 in 2022, the same year she released her first greatest hits album, Queen Radio: Volume 1.

11 Thora Birch

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Birthday: March 11, 1982

The same year she turned 40, former child star Thora Birch made her directorial debut with Lifetime's The Gabby Petito Story.

12 Macaulay Culkin

Birthday: Aug. 26, 1980

On his birthday in 2020, Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin tweeted a message that rocked his followers who've been watching him since he was a child star: "Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome."

13 Kieran Culkin

Birthday: Sept. 30, 1982

Culkin's younger brother, Succession star Kieran Culkin, joined his older sibling in the 40 club a couple of years later.

14 Zooey Deschanel

Birthday: Jan. 17, 1980

New Girl star Zooey Deschanel looked back to the past on her 40th, hosting an epic '80s-themed soiree.

15 Lin-Manuel Miranda

Birthday: Jan. 16, 1980

As if he hadn't already racked up enough honors in his lifetime, Lin-Manuel Miranda was surprised on his 40th birthday with the news that Huntington, West Virginia had officially proclaimed it Lin-Manuel Miranda Day.

16 Wilmer Valderrama

Birthday: Jan. 30, 1980

At 43, Wilmer Valderrama reprised the role that made him famous back in his 20s: Fez, from That '70s Show, in the sequel series That '90s Show.

17 Andy Samberg

Birthday: Aug. 18, 1978

Saturday Night Live alum and Lonely Island member Andy Samberg may seem like a perpetual youth, but he's actually a dad well into his mid-40s.

18 Rachel McAdams

Birthday: Nov. 17, 1978

Famous for playing the meanest of high school mean girls, actor Rachel McAdams turned 40 in 2018.

19 Chelsea Clinton

Birthday: Feb. 27, 1980

The world met Chelsea Clinton when she was a teenager, so it may still be hard to wrap your head around the fact that, today, she's a writer and mom of three in her 40s.

20 Kristen Bell

Birthday: July 18, 1980

The Good Place star may be a parent now, but that doesn't mean she doesn't know how to kick back anymore. In fact, she told Jimmy Kimmel that she took hallucinogenic mushrooms for the first time on her 40th.

21 Chris Pine

Birthday: Aug. 26, 1980

Star Trek and Wonder Woman star Chris Pine turned 40 in 2020, but if there was a celebration, the famously private actor kept it to himself.

22 Channing Tatum

Birthday: April 26, 1980

Apparently, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum is such a stand-up guy, that even his exes are eager to wish him a happy birthday. "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," his former girlfriend Jessie J wrote in her Instagram tribute, per E! News. "I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met."

23 Jessica Simpson

Birthday: July 10, 1980

Pop star and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson admitted in a Sirius XM interview that she was "freaking out" about turning 40. The 2020 release of her well-received memoir, Open Book, likely softened the blow.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

24 Beyoncé

Birthday: Sept. 4, 1981

Beyoncé's fans were more than ready to celebrate their queen's birthday, showering her in tributes and kind words. The star responded with a letter of gratitude posted to her website that read, "I'm so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages. I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps."

25 Paris Hilton

Birthday: Feb. 17, 1981

Paris Hilton combined two happy occasions by announcing on her 40th that she was engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum. They got married later that year and welcomed their first child in 2023.

26 Natalie Portman

Loredana Sangiuliano/Shutterstock

Birthday: June 9, 1981

Natalie Portman has been in the business since she was just a kid herself. Now in her 40s, she's got two of her own—plus an Oscar.

27 Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Birthday: Feb. 17, 1981

Another star on this list who got his start as a child actor, Joseph Gordon-Levitt turned 40 in 1981, the same year he starred in the Apple TV+ show Mr. Corman.

28 Stephanie Beatriz

Birthday: Feb. 10, 1981

Disney fans all over may know her best as 15-year-old Mirabel, the character she voices in the animated hit Encanto, but Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz also hit 40 in 2021.

29 Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Birthday: May 15, 1981

Jamie Lynn-Sigler hit the big time playing Tony Soprano's teenage daughter Meadow in The Sopranos. Now, the actor is in her 40s and has two children of her own.

30 Hayden Christensen

Birthday: April 19, 1981

Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen is still a part of the franchise over 20 years after he made his debut as Anakin Skywalker at age 21.

31 Jessica Alba

Birthday: April 28, 1981

"It's so weird, 'cause when you're little, you're like, 'That age just feels aggressive,'" actor Jessica Alba said on The Tonight Show of turning 40. "You're just like, 'That's a grown-[expletive] person.'"

32 Priyanka Chopra

Birthday: July 18, 1982

International star Priyanka Chopra celebrated her milestone birthday alongside husband Nick Jonas and dozens of friends and family members in Mexico.

33 Eddie Reydmayne

Birthday: Jan. 6, 1982

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne hit his 40th birthday in 2022, a year that also saw him star in the third Fantastic Beasts movie and the Netflix true crime thriller The Good Nurse.

34 Daveed Diggs

DFree/Shutterstock

Birthday: Jan. 24, 1982

After breaking out in the original cast of Hamilton, Daveed Diggs moved onto more success on the stage, the small screen, and the big one.

35 Kirsten Dunst

Birthday: April 30, 1982

Beloved especially by fans who grew up with her teen movies, Kirsten Dunst scored her first Oscar nomination (for The Power of the Dog) the same year she turned 40.

36 Andy Roddick

Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock

Birthday: Aug. 30, 1982

His wife Brooklyn Decker included a healthy roast of tennis star Andy Roddick in her 40th birthday tribute to him. Noting that he's not on Instagram to see the throwback photos she shared of him, the model/actor wrote (via People), "Be sure to send him birthday wishes on Twitter where all the other 40 somethings hang out. Time is moving at the speed of light. That's good living, my friends."

37 Christina Ricci

Birthday: Feb. 12, 1980

"I am 40 today," Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci wrote on Instagram in 2020 alongside a recent photo of herself. "How are we doing on that cure for death?"

38 Jodie Sweetin

Birthday: Jan. 19, 1982

"I remember thinking that 40 was such an 'official' age when I was younger," Full House star Jodie Sweetin wrote on Instagram on her 2022 birthday (via People). "Now? I realize 40 is just STARTING to feel like an adult. It's old enough to have learned from lots of mistakes, but young enough to still go for the adventure. It's finally feeling great in my own skin."

39 Adriana Lima

Birthday: June 12, 1981

Model Adriana Lima rocked 40, walking the runway at Alexander Wang's show with her pregnant belly on display.

40 Gemma Chan

Birthday: Nov. 29, 1982

Actor Gemma Chan joined the ranks of stars in their 40s in the same year she appeared in the sci-fi drama Don't Worry Darling.