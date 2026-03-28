7 Best New Marshalls Arrivals Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop the 7 best new Marshalls arrivals this week, from faux topiaries to YSL makeup.

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Have you been to Marshalls recently? The discount home, clothing, and cosmetics store is filled to the brim with everything you need for your home, and to outfit the entire family. The spring products have been pretty epic this season. You honestly never know what you will find, ranging from designer clothing and shoes to bougie home decor that looks like it could be from Pottery Barn or Ballard Designs. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new arrivals from Marshalls, flying off the shelves this week.

1 Martha Stewart Faux Topiaries for Your Porch

It was a long, frigid winter on the East Coast, and I’m pretty sure my boxwoods are dead as a result. Instead of buying new ones, I might just get this MARTHA STEWART Outdoor Covered Porch Safe Topiary In Square Planter. In true Martha fashion, the fake plant looks and feels real. And true to Marshalls’ discount store status, it is reasonably priced at just $39.99.

2 UNTUCKIT Shirts

Marshalls has been getting in so many name brands recently. I found a steal-of-a-deal on this UNTUCKIT Slim-Fit Stretch Ingram Button-Down Shirt. It’s currently on final sale markdown on the UNTUCKIT website for $59.99, but Marshalls has it for $24.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 This Serena & Lily Looking Outdoor Chair

I just got my new Serena & Lily catalogue in the mail, and it is filled with so many dreamy, beachy, and beautiful items. Lillian August, a popular brand that sells at Marshalls, offers the look for less. This LILLIAN AUGUST HOME Outdoor Teak Swivel Accent Chair would sell for at least triple the price anywhere else. At Marshalls, it is just $399.99.

4 Teva Sandals

I honestly love rainbow TEVA sandals, especially for a kid. Get the TEVA Original Universal Sport Sandals for toddlers, little, and big kids for just $19.99.

5 So Many On-Trend Denim Styles

Sure, you can always find last season’s trending denim styles at Marshalls for less, but the store also carries a ton of name-brand jeans that are selling at other stores for way more. I want this pair of BLANK NYC Embellished Franklin Jeans, just $49.99.

6 Pretty Green and White Chinoiserie

I am always a sucker for blue-and-white chinoiserie, but this green-and-white GALT 11in Ceramic Tonal Floral Jar With Lid for $29.99 is so unexpected and gorgeous.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 And, Lots of Designer Makeup

You don’t need to drive to Sephora, Neiman Marcus, or Ulta to indulge in designer makeup. I was shocked to find some top brands at Marshalls. Get this YSL Satin Crush Eyeshadow for just $16.99. The eyeshadow retails for $33 at department stores.