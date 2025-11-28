Grab these Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday deals early before the best items sell out.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to shop the best deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods. The store has already dropped its best-ever Black Friday deals, and the savings are serious. All of your favorite name brands are seriously marked down, including Nike, The North Face, Adidas, Stanley, Owala, and more. And, big-ticket items, including bikes and air hockey tables, are also at their lowest prices. What should you shop for now, before the best stuff sells out? Here are the 11 best new Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday deals starting now.

1 Save 25 Percent Off Nike Tech Fleece for the Whole Family

As part of the massive sale, take up to 50% off clothing. Save on select hoodies & outerwear from Nike, Carhartt, and more. This includes 25% off Nike Tech Fleece for the whole family, like matching jogger sets, jackets, and sweatsuits.

2 Under Armour Is Up to 40 Percent Off

The good news? Under Armour Fleece is also on major sale, up to 40% off. There are tons of items marked down, including men’s, women’s, and children’s items. The bad? Many of them are already sold out online, so you may have to hit the store for the best deals.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A North Face Coat Is 30 Percent Off

If you haven’t gotten a winter coat, head to Dick’s, where even The North Face jackets are on sale. Take 30% off Women’s The North Face Osito in various colors. The soft coat is usually $110 but is marked down to $77.

4 Take Up to 40 Percent Off Nike Shoes

Now is the time to stock up on shoes, which are up to half off during the Black Friday sale. Gift a fresh pair with deals on

select Nike and more top brands. For example, many styles of Nike Dunks, Vomeros, Killshots, and more shoes are up to 40% off in men’s, women’s, and kids’ sizes, with so many color options.

5 So Many Adidas Are Marked Down

Adidas shoes are also on major sale. Take up to 50% off an assortment of the brand’s most popular styles. This includes men’s, women’s, and kids’ sizes and color combinations of Sambas, Gazelles, Campus, Superstar, and more.

6 Even UGGs Are On Sale

Don’t sleep on UGG deals this week. They will be on sale at many retailers, including Dick’s. There are lots of styles marked down, including the UGG Women’s Tazz II Slippers, now $101.49 from $144.99. The UGG Women’s Tasman Maxi Curly Slipper is another great style on sale, down to $94.49 from $134.99.

7 Get Stanley Cups for Up to Half Off

Water bottles are a great gift, and Dick’s is marking down popular styles from YETI, Stanley 1913, Owala, Hydro Flask, and more. These bottles will be up to half off. For example, Stanley 40 oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, in so many colors, including the new ones, are marked down to $22.50 from $45. The smaller 30 oz versions are marked down to $17.50 to $20.99 from $35 to $40.

8 YETI Drinkware Is Majorly Marked Down

Don’t sleep on YETI deals. The YETI 20 oz. Rambler Tumbler with MagSlider Lid is $28 from $35, the YETI 26 oz. Rambler Bottle with Color-Matched Straw Cap is $32 from $40, and the YETI 42 oz. Rambler Mug with Straw Lid is $34 from $45.

9 Owala Bottles Are On Sale Too

And, Owala, one of the most popular brands of the moment, is also marked down. Get the Owala 32 oz. FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $27.99 to $32.99 from $34.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

10 Bikes for the Whole Family Are Up to Half Off

Take up to 50% off family gifts, including deals on select basketball hoops, games, fire pits, and more. This includes up to 50% off family bikes. For example, the Mongoose Adult Switchback Comp Mountain Bike is $399.98 from $749.99.

11 Table Tennis and Air Hockey Tables Are Up to Half Off

As for games, take 50% off indoor games, including Table Tennis Tables, and this Hall of Games 48″ Air Powered Hockey Table, reduced to $129.98 from $149.99.