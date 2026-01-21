From swivel chairs to chic side tables, these HomeGoods furniture finds shoppers can’t stop grabbing.

If you aren’t shopping at HomeGoods for furniture, you are missing out. The emporium of all things home decor devotes a large section of the store to furniture, including sofas, chairs, nightstands, dressers, bookshelves, and side tables. I have honestly been shocked by some of the fabulous finds I have spotted at the store, from name brands usually reserved for interior designers and high-end furniture stores to designer dupes at a fraction of the cost you would expect. During my recent visit to the store, there were tons of great pieces. Here are the 11 best HomeGoods furniture finds shoppers are grabbing right now.

1 This Beautiful Light Wood Unit

This unit has a fresh, natural vibe and will work well in a clean, modern space. The doors open up into a shelving unit, so you can store and stash items you don’t want out in public.

2 Swivel Chairs

These leather swivel chairs look super upscale and designer. I love the wood accents. I think they would look fabulous in a mid-century style home. Each accent chair is just $399.99.

How adorable are these lemon bar stools? The white wood stools are upholstered in a lemon print fabric. They had a bunch of them, and they’re just $59.99 each.

4 This Gorgeous Grey Sofa

There are a few full-size sofas at the store at any given time. During this shopping trip, I found this grey sofa, which would be great for a movie room or basement. Get it for just $999.99.

5 And, These Grey Chair

It’s such a score when you find sets or pairs of furniture pieces. I found these matching grey arm chairs. Each is $299.99.

6 And These Pretty Armless Floral Chairs

Lillian August is one of my favorite HomeGoods brands, especially for coastal or Grandmillennial style design. These armless chairs feature a gorgeous floral pattern; each comes with a matching pillow. Get them for $249.99.

7 This Wood Credenza

This classic wood credenza is a beautiful piece for your living room, bedroom, or dining room. It is from the Tahari collection and retails for $299.99.

8 And, This Bookshelf

There are also a few shelving units at the store. This bookshelf features three shelves and a top shelf for decor. Get the unit for $149.99 or pay over $195 at other stores.

9 This Midcentury Side Table

How chic is this adorable side table? The Nautica piece has serious mid-century vibes and has two drawers to stash some items. It is $129.99, but retails for over $200 elsewhere.

10 And, These Shelves on Wheels

This wheeled shelving unit is a great piece for your office or craft room. Most units on wheels are plastic or metal, but this one looks luxurious as it is made out of wood. Conveniently wheel it around.

11 And, this Boho Side Table

This boho side table has serious Anthropologie vibes. I love the bamboo look. Get it for $99.99, a fraction of what you would pay at other stores.