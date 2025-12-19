10 Best Dog Breeds for Seniors Looking for Low-Maintenance Pets, According to Veterinarians

Veterinarians share dog breeds that are calm, affectionate, and easier for seniors to care for.

Pets can really enhance your life, but finding a breed that matches your lifestyle is important. I spoke with Dr. Julie Hunt, Veterinarian at Embrace Pet Insurance, who mentioned that if seniors are looking for a companion throughout their golden years, there are a few things to consider like activity level, the size, how affectionate they are, and maintenance. “It can be easier to care for a smaller dog than a larger dog,” she said. “What if the dog gets hurt and needs help getting around? A smaller dog is easier to get [in] and out of the car to go to the veterinarian or to the groomer, and can fit under an airplane seat, should the senior wish to travel.”

Dr. Hunt also mentioned that it’s important to match your dog’s energy to your activity level, factor in how cuddly the breed is if you’re looking for an affectionate pet, and consider the dog’s needs. “Seniors may find it onerous to keep up with maintenance requirements for dogs who require frequent grooming or are prone to having multiple health problems requiring frequent veterinary visits.” With all of this in mind, there’s a breed out there for everyone! Here are 10 breeds for seniors looking for low maintenance pets, according to a professional.

1 Great Dane

For a sweet, loyal dog that makes you feel safe, look into Great Danes. “The Great Dane is a gentle giant, famously friendly and loyal to its owner,” Dr. Hunt said. “They are intelligent and playful, sweet and loving. Although they are giant breed dogs, they often will attempt to cuddle with you if given the opportunity to do so. They love the companionship of an owner who is home more often—perfect for a senior.”

2 Mastiff

For a larger breed option, Dr. Hunt suggests Mastiffs. “Mastiffs come in a few varieties but have much in common,” Dr. Hunt said. “They are all gentle giants, or as a friend of mine once put it, they are “essentially furniture.” They are affectionate, loyal, and intelligent, and they love to sleep, taking up as much room sleeping in your living room as a chair or small loveseat.”

3 Basset Hound

Cuddle on the couch with an adorable Basset Hound. “The Basset Hound is a short-legged, long-backed dog with adorable droopy ears and eyes,” Dr. Hunt said. “Once out of puppyhood, the Basset Hound loves to sleep. This friendly, intelligent dog would make an excellent companion for a senior.”

4 Greyhound

The Greyhound is surprisingly relaxed and loving. “Although the Greyhound was bred as a racing dog, people might be surprised to learn that it is actually a couch potato,” Dr. Hunt said. “Very catlike, the Greyhound sleeps for most of the day, loving sunshine and warmth. Greyhounds require less exercise than most dogs and are calm and even-tempered. They’re loyal and affectionate with their owners, making them a great choice for seniors.”

5 Whippet

This snuggly little couch potato is ideal for keeping seniors company at home. “Often described as a miniature Greyhound, the Whippet shares many personality features with the Greyhound,” Dr. Hunt said. “Whippets are quiet, gentle dogs who excel as couch potatoes, just like Greyhounds. They bond closely with their owners and prefer not to be left alone for long periods of time, making them a perfect match for seniors.”

6 Pug

Cute little wrinkly pugs make wonderful pets for seniors. “This friendly, affectionate breed has great energy and enthusiasm for life,” Dr. Hunt said. “A brachycephalic (smushy-faced) breed, the Pug does not do well in excessive heat or with intense exercise, and owners should look to purchase a dog with wide open nostrils and no respiratory noise. Pugs love to spend time near their favorite people and have great personalities!”

7 Shih Tzu

A Shih Tzu is a cuddly little companion for seniors. “The Shih Tzu was bred as a Chinese royal lap warmer, and this dog is an excellent and distinguished companion,” Dr. Hunt said. “Affectionate, lively, and intelligent, the Shih Tzu requires little exercise but a moderate amount of grooming, although owners can have their fur clipped short if desired.”

8 Italian Greyhound

An Italian Greyhound makes a wonderful pet for seniors. “The Italian Greyhound is an extreme miniature of the Greyhound, also sharing much of its temperament. This version of the Greyhound is a “Velcro dog,” preferring constant human contact,” Dr. Hunt said. “The Italian Greyhound is intelligent but independent, though they can have a stubborn streak. While they love to run and play, overall their exercise needs are modest. However, this toy breed must be protected from falls or jumping from high places, as it has a delicate bone structure.”

9 Maltese

A Maltese makes the ideal cuddly companion for seniors looking for company. “The Maltese was bred as a lap dog and enjoys cuddling, also earning itself the nickname “Velcro dog.” They are affectionate with a gentle and intelligent personality, making them excellent companion pets,” Dr. Hunt said.

10 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is the perfect furry friend for seniors to come home to. “The Cavalier was bred as a dog to snuggle with royalty, and it excels at its job,” Dr. Hunt said. “This adorable small breed is a brachycephalic (smushy-faced) dog, giving it an adorable face, which can contribute to some health problems, including a lack of tolerance for excessive exercise or extreme heat. However, the Cavalier has a sweet, intelligent personality that will endear itself to any owner.”