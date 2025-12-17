10 Best Dog Breeds for Seniors Who Live Alone, According to Veterinarians

Veterinarians share the most loyal, low-stress dog breeds ideal for seniors living solo.

The decision to adopt a dog is a big one! It has a lot to do with connection and having the right chemistry when you meet your puppy for the first time. With limitations comes even more to consider when choosing the right dog, with the breed and mannerisms becoming that much more important. I spoke with Dr. Seth Vredenburg, DVM, Lead Teletriage Veterinarian at Kinship about the topic.

“Dr. Seth Vredenburg’s passion had always been in helping pet parents better understand their pets so they can live a happy and full life together,” his bio on the Kinship mentions. Vredenburg has “15 years of experience in general practice and preventive care, as well as experience in training new certifications and facilitating continuing education at national conferences.” Here, he provides his expert opinion on the best dog breeds for seniors who live alone.

1 Greyhound

Dr. Vredenburg mentions that greyhounds are a reliable breed for seniors. “Greyhounds are great companions and are generally lazy despite being known for their speed. They are very sweet-natured dogs who are good around kids and typically other animals too,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “The added bonus with this breed is that they don’t require a ton of grooming either. Greyhounds are just as happy in a city apartment as they are out on an acreage and can often be adopted.”

2 Mastiff

Although these big fluffy pups may look a little intimidating at first, they make excellent companions. “Despite being very big dogs, most mastiff breeds make excellent pets for older adults. They are easy to train and don’t require much exercise,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “Mastiffs are quite content to lounge around and keep watch over the castle. They can be housed in an apartment, but may be better suited for a place with a yard. They are ideal for someone who wants the appearance of a guard dog without the associated aggression.”

3 Yorkshire Terrier

A Yorkshire Terrier is another great option according to Dr. Vredenburg. “Yorkies are a very common toy breed that is well-suited for seniors in all sorts of living arrangements,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “Excellent houseguests, these energetic and personable dogs will warmly greet all visitors. Yorkies do require some extra grooming, however, this provides great bonding experiences between you and your pup.”

4 Miniature Schnauzer

Cute and tiny Miniature Schnauzers make great pets, as well. “Miniature Schnauzers are very smart and steady companions for those who may be living alone. They can be a bit vocal, which is something to be aware of if you live in an apartment,” Dr. Vredenburg mentioned. “Their intelligence makes them highly trainable, though they can also be somewhat stubborn.”

5 Chihuahua

Sweet little Chihuahuas are great companions for seniors who live alone. “For many reasons, this iconic breed makes for the ideal companion for older adults,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “Chihuahuas are happy to go for a short walk, be carried in a purse, or just stay home in a comfy little bed. They are warm and friendly with those who are routinely around you and in your home, but they may be nervous or uncomfortable with strangers and need time to warm up.”

6 Pug

Pugs are adorable and have a reputation for being a loving pal. “Pugs are an excellent breed for seniors who are looking for an affectionate partner,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “They are playful and energetic yet not as vocal as some other small breeds. Pugs also require a little less grooming than some of the long-haired toy breeds.”

7 Bernese Mountain Dog

These massive cuddle bugs make wonderful companions for seniors living alone. “Another larger breed that is well-suited for a quieter life. Big, affectionate, and a touch goofy, this breed would be a lap dog, if you’ll allow,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “Bernese Mountain Dogs may require a bit more walking than some seniors are capable of, however, they adapt to others walking them easily. Even giving them a 30-minute walk once a day would keep them happy and healthy.”

8 West Highland Terrier

Westies are another strong contender, according to Dr. Vredenburg. “Westies can be a great option for a more active senior. This breed is smart, affectionate, and enjoys having something to do,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “It’s worth noting that additional training or activity may be required for this breed than some want to tackle. Westies are intelligent, active, and benefit from a routine task or even a “job” although they will adapt to a slower pace of life.”

9 Brussels Griffon

Keep Brussels Griffons in mind while searching for the right dog breed. “A lesser-known breed that is cute, affectionate, and happy to adjust to your lifestyle,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “A Brussels Griffon is highly trainable and content with short walks followed by quiet afternoons indoors.”

10 Boston Terrier

Dr. Vredenburg says Boston Terriers make wonderful pets for seniors living alone, as well. “Another breed that may be suited for a more active senior. Boston Terriers are intelligent, energetic, and very playful,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “They don’t necessarily need long walks, but may need some extra enrichment and play time. After a high-energy play session, they are more than happy to snuggle up with you.”