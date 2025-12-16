10 Best Dog Breeds for Seniors With Limited Mobility, According to Veterinarians

Veterinarians share the calm, low-energy dog breeds best suited for seniors with limited mobility.

Dogs make wonderful companions, providing love and keeping you company throughout the day, but finding the right breed is crucial. If you’re someone with low mobility, having a husky that needs a lot of activity wouldn’t be right for you or the dog. “When it comes to the best dog breeds for seniors with limited mobility, you need a pup that’s low maintenance in the exercise department while being very affectionate and that prefers being with their people,” explains Dr. Chyrle Bonk, Veterinary Consultant at Embrace Pet Insurance. “You don’t want a dog that thrives on strenuous activity or that needs constant mental stimulation to keep them from misbehaving.”

Dr. Bonk suggests finding smaller to keep you company. “Typically, smaller dogs are better in these situations, but you have to make sure they don’t become overly clingy and a tripping hazard. With this in mind a couple good options include.” Here are 10 breeds, according to Dr. Bonk, that are ideal for seniors with limited mobility.

1 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a truly sweet, snuggly breed. “These friendly and adorable little dogs love nothing more than being with their families,” Dr. Bonk said. “They’re perfectly content sitting on their owner’s lap or lying beside them on the couch. They will still need daily exercise, but a couple 10-15 [minute] walks is all that’s needed.”

2 Maltese

A Maltese is a very loving breed that oftentimes enjoys showing affection to their owner. “Another low energy option for seniors with limited mobility is the Maltese,” Dr. Bonk said. “These are very cuddly lap dogs that would rather spend their time relaxing with their people [than] on a walk around the block. Their compact size makes them great for nearly any living situation. They may need a little more time in the grooming department however.”

3 French Bulldog

An adorable French Bulldog is another breed that doesn’t require a lot of activity. “We don’t want to call French Bulldogs lazy, but they’re definitely not overly active,” Dr. Bonk said. “They prefer the couch potato lifestyle to that of an exercise companion. This means they can do well in small spaces, but you may have issues with separation anxiety if you have to be away from them for long.”

4 Bichon Frise

No need to run miles with a Bichon Frise, they prefer cuddling up to their owner. “Another friendly lap dog type is the Bichon Frise,” Dr. Bonk said. “These fluffy white dogs resemble a teddy bear or snow pup, and prefer a person’s lap over a bunch of strenuous exercise. They are going to require plenty of grooming, so there’s plenty of time to be spent with these dogs.”

5 Mini or Toy Poodles

Elegant Mini Poodles have a great reputation, as well, when it comes to being little snugglers. “Poodles are known for their loyalty and intelligence, and when you get one of the smaller versions, they’re also known for their ability to be cuddly lap dogs without the need for intensive exercise,” Dr. Bonk said. “Poodles are typically very easy to train, making them great for seniors that don’t want to spend a lot of time on behavior.”

6 Yorkshire Terrier

A Yorkshire Terrier has a reputation of being pretty low maintenance overall. “Loving and little, Yorkies are the ultimate lap dog that requires very little exercise,” Dr. Bonk said. “These pups are also fairly low maintenance with some occasional grooming, and can be easily carried around.”

7 Shih Tzu

A Shih Tzu is a great option when looking for a breed that can thrive on brief walks. “Another affectionate lap dog that only requires short daily walks is the Shih Tzu,” Dr. Bonk said. “They love being around their people, and can work well in nearly every living situation.”

8 Basset Hounds

Basset Hounds are another breed to consider if you’re looking for a dog, but have limited mobility. “For a larger option, a Basset Hound’s easy going nature and tendency to lounge rather than run may make them a great companion for seniors with limited mobility,” Dr. Bonk said.

9 Newfoundland

A Newfoundland is a great option that’s incredibly loyal and sweet. “For an even bigger option, the friendly Newfoundland may be a great choice,” Dr. Bonk said. “These dogs are patient, loyal, and low energy, but they will require regular grooming to keep their haircoat free from mats.

10 Greyhound

Greyhounds make awesome pets for seniors with limited mobility. “Though they are known as racing dogs, Greyhounds actually don’t mind snoozing on the couch,” Dr. Bonk said. “They may be fast, but they don’t require a lot of daily exercise and their sleek, thin frame isn’t as bulky as other large dogs, making them potentially more adaptable for apartment living.”