Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Doctor Shares Easy Way to Protect Against Ticks While Hiking

Keep those annoying arachnids away.

young couple laughing and hiking in the woods
iStock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastSep 11, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Hiking is one of the best ways to get a good workout in the fresh air—but ticks can make the experience a lot less fun. “Ticks can be active year-round as long as the temperature is above freezing, but ticks are most active in the warmer months of spring, summer, and early fall,” says the National Forest Foundation. “Ticks aren’t only out in the woods; many people are bitten by ticks in their own neighborhoods and backyards.” So how can you keep these creepy little critters away from you? Here’s what the experts recommend.

RELATED: 13 Amazing Benefits of Hiking.

Protect Yourself From Pesky Ticks

Woman wearing long sleeves and long pants sprays tick repellant on her legs

Shutterstock

Take precautions before you hit the trails. "There are several precautions to take before you hit the trails that can prevent bites,” pediatric infectious disease specialist Priya Soni, MD, tells Cedars-Sinai Newsroom.

  • “Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
  • Tuck the bottom of your pants into your boots or socks.
  • Apply tick repellent to clothing. Products with DEET will repel ticks and products with permethrin will kill ticks on contact.
  • Avoid hiking in tall grass or heavily wooded areas because ticks tend to live and thrive in those areas.
  • Try to hike in the center of the trail to reduce contact with ticks.”

Stick To the Trail

Couple hikingShutterstock

Try to avoid bushy areas when hiking. “There are simple rules one can follow to drastically reduce the chances of tick bites,” Rafal Tokarz, PhD, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health, tells Columbia Doctors. “For instance, when walking through the woods, avoid brushy areas and stay on the path. Ticks tend to be found on the leaf litter and on short brushy growth at the edges of the path. Some people think that ticks can jump, but that’s false. They just hang around with their front limbs up in the air, waiting for anything to touch them, at which point they grab on. So, sticking to the path makes it highly unlikely that a person will get bitten.”

Wear Light Clothing

three hikers walk on a grassy trailShutterstock

Wearing lighter clothing can help you spot any marauding ticks sooner. “Long pants and long sleeves, while uncomfortable in hot conditions, offer additional protection; the physical barrier they create gives a person extra time to spot a tick,” Dr. Tokarz says. “Applying various repellants to clothing also adds protection, but it is key to apply repellants to shoes and pants, which is where ticks first grab onto the host.”

Inspect For Ticks

Man taking a showerShutterstock

Always check yourself for ticks after a hike. “The best place to inspect for ticks is in the shower. When you are inspecting your child, check around the ears, near the hairline, under the arms, behind the legs and even inside the belly button because ticks like those crevices.”

RELATED: How to Find and Remove Ticks From Dogs.

Argh! A Tick!

Removing a tick with tweezersShutterstock

If you see a tick, try to gently remove it. “To remove a tick use a tweezer, and you want to apply the force of the tweezer at the base of the tick and pull up. You don’t want to twist the tick off because you can leave parts of the tick inside embedded in the skin. If a tick is noticed within 24-hours of the hike or bite, and you are able to successfully remove it, the risk of transmission of any tickborne disease is very, very low.”

Ticks Are Trouble

Beware of ticks signShutterstock

Unfortunately, Lyme is not the only disease ticks can spread. “Ticks that carry the bacteria that cause Lyme disease can also carry other bacteria and cause infections known as Anaplasmosis and Ehrlichiosis. Symptoms of both can include fever, muscle aches, weakness and headache. Unlike Lyme disease, a rash is not as common. Symptoms usually occur one to two weeks after a bite from an infected tick. In both cases, they can be treated with proper antibiotics. Not every bite from an infected tick however, results in an infection.”

Check Your Pets

Tick recently removed from chocolate lab

Shutterstock

Check your dogs for ticks. “Pets can also transport ticks from outdoors to indoors,” Dr. Tokarz says. “Ticks can grab onto an animal and crawl around without attaching for a while. If this animal then goes indoors and somehow knocks the tick off, the tick can subsequently grab onto something else, including the pet’s owner.”


The Latest

Closeup of a person in a denim shirt holding a bowl of cottage cheese
Big Cheese

7 Health Benefits of Eating Cottage Cheese

A couple do plank exercises at the gym to strengthen core muscles
Core Principles

Boost Core Balance With 6 PT-Approved Habits

older woman taking a walk through a garden
Age-Old Secret

Supercentenarians Share 5 Fitness Secrets

making rice
Nice Rice?

Is "Ricezempic" Safe?

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.