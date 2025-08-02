 Skip to content
Antioxidant Found in Blueberries Can Reverse Skin Aging in Just 28 Days, Scientists Discover

This natural compound beats resveratrol for anti-aging benefits.

August 2, 2025
August 2, 2025

For decades, researchers have touted the skincare benefits of eating blueberries. High in antioxidants, natural compounds that prevent cell damage by fighting free radicals, they’re among the most potent dietary defences against premature aging. Now, new research has found that there’s another way blueberries can reverse skin aging—and you could see results in record time.

Published in the Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology, the new study found that pterostilbene, a compound found in blueberries that’s structurally similar to resveratrol, improves visible signs of aging in just 28 days when applied to the face topically.

To test the compound, a group of scientists in China formulated a skincare emulsion containing 0.1% pterostilbene. Gathering 31 participants to test the product over 28 days, the team used a double-blind, split-face method, instructing the subjects to apply the pterostilbene emulsion to one side of their face and a placebo emulsion to the other. Neither the subjects nor the researchers were aware of which side received which treatment until the study was completed.

The team then used a range of skincare analysis tools to determine the anti-aging effects of the ingredient. These included the Skin Elasticity Tester Cutometer dual MPA580, the facial imaging and analysis system VISIA-CR, the skin microstructure 3D imaging system PRIMOSCR, and the in vivo two-photon microscopy imaging system SUPERVISION-780, the study states.

The subjects also shared two self-assessments after 14 and 28 days of continual use.

Using those tools and reports, the scientists found that the topical treatment improved skin elasticity and firmness, and reduced wrinkles on the forehead, under-eye area, and crow’s feet on the outer corners of the eyes.

“It also increased the thickness of the epidermis layer, enhanced collagen and elastic fibers, and minimized skin pores,” co-author Zhiyuan Chen, Founder of Guangzhou Luanying Cosmetics Co., told SciTechDaily.

Additionally, all of the participants reported a higher level of subjective satisfaction with the results of the pterostilbene emulsion, compared with the control product.

The study authors say that extracting this particular ingredient could lead to new advancements in skincare—not only by improving the skin’s appearance and texture, but also by combating chronic inflammation and UV damage. They note that it has “higher bioavailability and pharmacological potency compared to its parent compound, resveratrol.”

Scientists are also beginning to probe the broader health benefits of pterostilbene, saying that it benefits the brain and heart, as well as blood sugar management and metabolism. It even has potential anti-cancer effects, making it a standout in the world of preventative wellness.

The team behind the study is calling for more research, but says we may soon see the antioxidant surge in popularity for skincare use.

“The significant improvements in various skin parameters and the subjects’ positive feedback highlight the effectiveness of pterostilbene, which may change the way we approach anti-ageing skincare formulations,” said Xueping Chen, a co-author of the study.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
