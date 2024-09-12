Amazon's New Grocery Brand Wants to Be Better Than Target and Walmart—Is It?

The grocery store war is afoot—and now, Amazon wants an even bigger piece of the action. The retail tech giant already has two players in the game: Whole Foods ( acquired in 2017 for $13.7 billion ) and Amazon Fresh. But earlier this week, Amazon Saver also entered the chat. The new private-label brand from Amazon Fresh will compete against other bargain flagship brands, including Walmart’s Great Value and Good & Gather from Target. So, how does Amazon Saver stack up against its competitors? With low pricing and endless exclusive savings, the private-label brand stands a strong chance.

On Sept. 10, Amazon Fresh unveiled its “new no-frills brand that will help grocery budgets go further.” Amazon Saver, which will be available online and at Amazon Fresh storefronts, will offer hundreds of grocery staples for $5 or less.

Customers can expect to see crackers, canned fruits and veggies, condiments like pancake syrup, deli meat, seasonings, and breakfast items like coffee creamer. Additionally, Prime members will score an additional 10 percent off Amazon Saver products.

“Amazon Saver complements our selection of private-label brands, designed to provide the best value for a wide range of grocery products—ultimately helping customers make the most of their grocery budget. We’ve just started to roll this new private label out with several products, and will add more than 100 items to the Amazon Saver selection over time,” Amazon Fresh worldwide vice president Claire Peters said in the release.

And there’s even more exciting changes happening over at Amazon Fresh. The grocery service is also rolling out a revamped version of its extensive Prime savings program that includes discount offerings on more than 3,000 grocery items.

There are so many incentives, but perhaps the most exciting of these is the weekly rotation of grocery favorites at up to 50 percent off. This select list of eight to 15 items will update weekly and range from fresh produce to protein to pantry goods.

On top of that, 25 percent markdowns will be applied to 1,200 Prime-exclusive grocery items. Customers can expect to see new products shuffle through rotation as well.

Finally, Amazon will discount more than 1,700 private-label-branded products by 10 percent. In case you need a quick reminder, Amazon’s private-label brand portfolio includes Aplenty, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Kitchen, 365 by Whole Foods Market, Happy Belly, and its newest label, Amazon Saver.

“From fresh produce and proteins, frozen food to beverages, snacks, pastas, and more, Prime members can now save on even more grocery items from Amazon Fresh—from top national brands to Amazon’s own private label products,” said Peters.

Amazon also updated its online storefront to make grocery shopping even easier. Customers can now add frequently purchased items to their carts via the “repeat items” feature, and can use the “recurring reservations” feature to personalize their grocery pickup and delivery preferences. Groceries are now also organized by specific “shopping zones” so users can navigate their shipping lists seamlessly.