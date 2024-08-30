Build Strength Fast With This Quick & Easy 10-Minute Full-Body Workout From a Personal Trainer

When life gets busy, carving out time for a workout can feel impossible. But what if you only needed ten minutes to engage every muscle in your body and build real strength? As a seasoned fitness expert with over 30 years of experience, I've crafted a 10-minute full-body workout designed to maximize your time and deliver results. Drawing on my expertise in creating fitness programs for leading corporations and my deep knowledge of Pilates, this routine is perfect for anyone looking to make meaningful progress without spending hours in the gym. Whether you're new to fitness or a seasoned pro, this workout proves that with the right moves, ten minutes is all you need to get stronger, fitter, and more energized.

The Power of 10 Minutes

Why is a 10-minute full-body strength workout beneficial for overall health and fitness? It's quick and easy to adhere to a consistent schedule. Consistency and efficiency are key components in maintaining a lifelong practice of overall wellness.

Essential Pre-Workout Prep

Warm up with pre-Pilates movements that support self-awareness, mobility (range of motion) and control (strength and stability) of the whole body. Read on to disocver 10-minute full-body strength workouts to build strength.

Squat Heel Lift

Instructions: Stand with the feet outside of the hips and the arms by the sides of the body. Sit back and down by bending the knees, hinging at the hips and reach the arms chest height with the thumbs up. Straighten the legs and unhinge the hips, taking the arms to the sides. Once upright, lift the heels and press the arms back behind the hips. Repeat as 5-10 controlled repetitions.

Plank to Push-Up

Instructions: Come to the floor on all fours with the knees under the hips and the hands under the shoulders. Straighten one leg, then the other, keeping the back long and straight. Rock forward on the toes and back to bring the heels forward and back while keeping the spine long and straight. This will stretch the calves while strengthening the entire body (focus on mid and upper body). Repeat the rocking back and forth for 5-10 repetitions. Then progress to add the elbow bend (this is the Push Up) – repeat 5-10 repetitions. If needed bring the knees to the floor and keep there throughout the push up sequence and repetitions. RELATED: 7 workouts to Sculpt Your Best Swimsuit Body.

Burpee (This Is a Combination of the Squat and Push Up)

Instructions: Stand with the feet outside of the hips and the arms by the sides of the body. Sit back and down by bending the knees, hinging at the hips while reaching the hands to the floor between the legs (or slightly in front). Next, jump the legs out to a plank position (option to step one foot then the other to straight legs for the plank). Then bend the elbows to lower the chest to elbow height. Straighten the arms while jumping the feet back to wide on either side of the hands (you can also step 1-foot wide and up, then the other). Stand by straightening the legs (challenge by lifting the heels as you stand, further challenge – add a jump by pressing into the toes and lift each foot off of the floor, and land by bending the knees to cushion and absorb the landing).

90/90 Lunge to Forward Tilt Lunge

Instructions: Stand with the feet under the hips and toes facing forward, arms by the sides. Take a long step behind with one foot and bend both knees while raising the arms to shoulder height with the thumbs up. Keep the head over the ribs, over the hips, over the back knee while keeping the front knee over the ankle. Straighten the back leg as the arms move back and while hinging forward over the hips to bring the chest over the front thigh. Keep the back heel up. Repeat down and forward for 5-10 repetitions and then switch sides. To challenge this exercise, add a balance into Airplane after tilting forward into the lunge, then step back and repeat from the 90/90 lunge.

Bridge and Crunch Combo

Instructions: Lie on the back with the knees bent, feet flat, in line with the sit bones, arms to the sides with the palms up. Press into both feet and lift the hips up towards the ceiling making a straight line between the shoulders and the knees (Bridge). Keep the arms and back of the head pressing into the floor. Lower the hips down to the floor and then lift the head, chest and shoulders up while bringing both knees about the hips (Crunch). Look between the thighs with the eyes while keeping the chin away from the chest. Lower the head, arms and feet and repeat the Bridge to the Crunch for 5-10 repetitions. To challenge this lift both knees to above the hips when performing the crunch.

Single Leg Deadlift Warm Variations

Instructions: Stand with the feet under the hips, arms by the side and all 10 toes facing forward. Hinge at the hips while lifting one leg behind the hips. Reach the arms towards the floor while keeping the back straight. Keep the head, trunk, and leg being lifted in one long straight line. Bend both elbows up and to the sides of the shoulders by squeezing the shoulder blades together and behind the back. Keep the lifted leg hip height with the toes pointed down to the floor and bend and straighten the arms 5-10 times. Return to a standing position and repeat on the other side. This can be repeated 1-3 sets. To add a challenge, lower and lift the lifted leg while moving the arms, keeping the torso in a straight line. RELATED: How to Get Abs, According to Fitness Experts.

Avoiding Common Pitfalls

Here are some common mistakes to avoid: Don't move too fast: take it slow and easy – this will ensure that you move through correct and optimal alignment through each phase of the exercise not doing it all: if you opt out entirely – you'll lose out on the benefit of a quick 10-minute workout that will refresh you and help you get stronger and fitter quicker continue even if it feels 'icky' – if something doesn't feel right, or you feel pain, stop, reassess/realign and then continue if pain goes away.

Optimal Workout Schedule

This is one that you can do every day. Once you build up your strength and endurance, it can be performed twice daily (I prefer mornings and late afternoons).

Final Word From the Trainer

Quick and efficient is better than nothing at all…even if these exercises don't work for you, try a portion or modification of one of them and work to build up to all of them. 10-minutes a day can make a huge difference in your overall health and wellbeing, not to mention add some confidence into your day!




