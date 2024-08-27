Working Out for Only 15 Minutes a Day Is All You Need, Science Says

Exercise, in theory, sounds like a great idea. But more often than not, pausing Netflix and getting dressed is half the battle. On the flip side, the boost of endorphins and mental reset is always worth the sweat. And the good news is that you don’t need to clock miles on the treadmill or spend hours at the gym strength training to see improvements in your energy levels, sleep quality, and mental health. According to a new study published in the journal Healthcare, exercising for only 15 minutes a day is all you need to reap the benefits of working out.

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of “moderate-intensity aerobic activity” (like brisk walking, biking, or water aerobics) per week, or 75 minutes of “vigorous aerobic activity” (like running, hiking uphill, or swimming laps) per week.

At a glance, dedicating 75 to 150 minutes to working out can feel like an out-of-reach goal, especially if you’re juggling a crazy work schedule, raising kids, and a busy social life. It’s much more manageable—and less intimidating—to break down those 75 minutes into small daily increments, which was the exact purpose of the study’s 15 Minute Challenge.

The 15 Minute Challenge is a gamified workplace program that promotes physical activity and, as a result, enhances employees’ overall well-being, both physically and mentally.

“With the majority of adults spending much of their waking time working, workplaces present ideal settings for promoting physical activity,” explained lead researcher Ben Singh, PhD, in an interview with SciTechDaily . “The 15-minute goal essentially serves as an accessible starting point–especially for people who are particularly sedentary. So, it reduces barriers to entry and helps build the habit of regular exercise.”

For the study, 11,575 employees from 73 Australian, New Zealand, and UK companies participated in daily 15-minute physical activity sessions such as walking, running, cycling, bodyweight exercises (like squats and push-ups), and yoga.

Ahead of the six-week challenge, participants self-reported their physical activity and fitness, energy, overall health, sleep quality, and mood via a mobile app. Upon completion of the challenge, participants were asked to update their profiles. Suffice it to say that researchers were more than pleased with the results.

The 15 Minute Challenge led to a notable increase in fitness levels among employees. Of the participants, 36 percent met physical activity regulations, while an additional 59 percent exceeded guidelines. Overall, the weekly average of minutes spent working out increased from the recommended 75 minutes to 85 minutes.

When broken down by category, 14 percent reported an improvement in fitness, and 12 percent reported a boost in energy levels. Meanwhile, eight percent said their overall health and sleep quality were better off thanks to the 15 Minute Challenge. The mood category also benefited from the health initiative, with seven percent reporting improvement.

“In this study, we showed that as little as 15 minutes of physical activity per day can make a big difference when it comes to people’s health and wellbeing. And while the program only required 15 minutes of activity, most people tended to do more,” Singh said of the study’s findings.

Getting regular exercise can leave a lasting positive impact on your physical and mental health. Simple yet fun initiatives like the 15 Minute Challenge can help more people realize that, added Singh.

“Ultimately, the 15-minutes is a catalyst for increased physical activity, with many participants ending up exceeding the minimum goal and moving closer to or surpassing national recommendations,” he concluded.