Weight-Loss Drugs Will Be Made in Pill Form—They'll "Drastically" Change Everything, Doctor Says

Losing weight is challenging for many, especially when standard approaches don't produce results. But with the introduction of glucagon-like peptide-1 inhibitors (GLP-1s), there's now an alternative to shed stubborn pounds. While some of these treatments—like the all-popular Ozempic—are only indicated for type 2 diabetes, companies like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have introduced alternative versions that are approved for chronic weight management. The option is attractive, but there's still one thing that gets in the way for some: They're injections that you typically administer yourself. But that's about to change, as weight-loss treatments will soon be available in pill form.

Experimental weight-loss drugs produced as pills are in clinical trials, with some nearing or in the final stages of testing, CNN Health reported.

Novo Nordisk, which makes Ozempic and its sister drug Wegovy, has an oral form of semaglutide (the active ingredient in both GLP-1 treatments). Currently, it is approved as Rybelsus for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Eli Lilly also has orforglipron in development, which helped patients lose the same amount of weight as those on the brand's injectable tirzepatide medications (Zepbound and Mounjaro) in less time.

Speaking with CNN Health, Jody Dushay, MD, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and attending physician in endocrinology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, said that this innovation will "drastically change the landscape for weight management in several ways."

Specifically, Dushay noted that weight-loss pills could help alleviate strain from shortages, cost less, and generally be more convenient. She added that they can also be used for "long-term maintenance dosing" as an "off-ramp to weekly injections" for those who've already lost enough weight.

"They may not be as effective for maximum weight loss as initial therapy but could be excellent for weight-loss maintenance, which is a different and arguably much more important destination for lasting health benefits," Dushay told CNN Health.

But even though this all feels inspiring, there are some potential downsides. In pill form, there's a higher risk for misuse, with patients either taking more than they're instructed to or sharing the pills with others, doctors told CNN Health. It appears that people are already interested in getting their hands on the injectable varieties, as a recent survey found that one in four of 1,006 adults would "consider using an injectable weight loss medication without consulting their doctor."

Rybelsus also has more stringent instructions (including parameters on how you take it) and still has side effects despite potentially being less effective than Novo Nordisk's injectable options.

The dose of oral semaglutide to treat obesity is higher as well, which could lead to more pronounced gastrointestinal side effects, Jorge Moreno, assistant professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, told CNN Health.