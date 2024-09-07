I Lost 60 Pounds and Beat Perimenopause—My Proven Method for Lasting Weight Loss

As a Functional Medicine Physician Assistant with over two decades of experience, I thought I knew everything about health and wellness. But when perimenopause hit, I found myself struggling with unexplained weight gain, fatigue, and hormonal imbalances that seemed impervious to traditional methods. My journey from a frustrated patient to a triumphant weight loss expert is not just a personal victory—it’s a roadmap for women navigating the complex terrain of midlife changes. In this article, I’ll share the strategies that helped me lose 60 pounds and regain my vitality, offering hope and practical advice for women facing similar challenges. Whether you’re just starting to notice perimenopausal symptoms or you’ve been battling weight issues for years, my story and insights will empower you to take control of your health and transform your life.

Finding My Motivation and Getting Results Photo supplied by Sarah Gibson The question of motivation is interesting to me because I don’t believe that people want to be overweight. It’s just that they don’t know what tools to use to get them results. This was especially true with me. I had been an athlete my entire life. It wasn’t until I disrupted my hormones by having four kids in four years, working a very stressful job, and going through a very stressful time in life, that I started to experience any struggles with weight. My motivation was just being myself, getting into my old body, wanting to run around with my kids, and be proud to be in photos with them. I wanted to be excited to go out socially and get dressed up or go shopping and to run into people that I hadn’t seen in years. My heaviest weight as an adult was 192, and my current weight is 130 pounds. (I am 46 years old, 5’6” tall.) And I say this not because of chasing a number on the scale, but because I have always been a very small person and was very active.

How Long It Took Me Photo supplied by Sarah Gibson I tried for five years unsuccessfully to lose weight, but once I figured out what I needed to do to control the number on the scale, it took me anywhere from eight to twelve months. During the first eight months, I lost 50 pounds, and then over the next four months, I was able to focus on weight training and nutrition and lost the remaining weight.

What I’m Most Proud Of Shutterstock I am most proud of being healthy. I don’t starve myself, I exercise regularly, I have tons of energy, and I focus on things like sleep and stress management, which allows me to live life the way that I want to live it.

My Top 5 Strategies for Perimenopausal Weight Management Shutterstock 1. Change your relationship with food Instead of restricting, I focused on nourishing my body with balanced, nutrient-dense meals. 2. Adjust your eating pattern

I changed how often and what I ate to better support my energy levels and hormonal balance. 3. Strengthen your muscles

Building muscle through strength training helped boost my metabolism and maintain a lean physique. 4. Move your body

Daily movement, whether through walking or exercise, became essential for managing weight and stress. 5. Focus on simple habits

Small, consistent changes—like prioritizing sleep and stress management—made the biggest impact on my overall health. Read on to see how I implemented some of this.

My Typical Daily Meal Plan iStock A typical daily meal plan for me is more about a formula rather than specific foods. I eat four times daily, and at each meal, I focus on high-quality protein, typically getting 20 to 30 grams at each meal. I fill my plate with fiber as well and get about 30 grams daily, so each time I eat, I try to focus on getting close to 10 grams of fiber. And then I allow myself food freedom.

Foods I Eliminated and My Biggest Achievement Shutterstock I don’t eliminate foods! I spent so many years viewing food as good or bad, eliminating entire food groups, restricting my eating patterns, and then binging when I would fall off the wagon and beat myself up. My biggest accomplishment is being able to help women achieve results and feel more confidence, empowering them to control the number on the scale in a healthy, sustainable way.

Overcoming Perimenopausal Obstacles and Debunking Misconceptions Photo supplied by Sarah Gibson I had my hormones tested and discovered that I had four of the five hormone imbalances responsible for weight loss resistance in women over 40. So I started medication and supplements to heal my body. I learned to eat in a pattern that would sustain my energy, balance hormones, and control hunger. The biggest misconception when it comes to weight struggles in women as they go through perimenopause is that they aren’t putting in the effort, which is absolutely false. Hormonal changes impact the ability to lose weight.

Supplements I Recommend Shutterstock I recommend supplements for targeted healing based on individual needs and lab results. Some common ones include vitamin D, Ashwagandha, bioidentical progesterone cream, berberine, methylated B vitamins, and gut health supplements.

How I Track Progress and Maintain a Positive Body Image iStock I focus on assessing symptoms and how women feel rather than just the number on the scale. Key symptoms to track include energy levels, libido, brain fog, sleep issues, and mood changes. I believe every woman has a weight that makes her feel confident and amazing. For some women, it’s 200 pounds, and for others, it’s 125. It’s whatever weight allows them to love the way their clothes fit and to have more energy than they ever did.

My Advice for Women Starting Their Perimenopausal Journey and How I Keep My Clients Motivated Shutterstock It’s not your fault. Hormone changes are a natural part of perimenopause and menopause and will directly impact your symptoms and the number on the scale. The answer is not to exercise more and eat less. Seek out a medical professional who will listen to you, help you, and make recommendations that will give you back the quality of life you deserve. Support and communication! My clients can message us anytime, we call them every single week, they meet with medical providers and nutrition experts, and even have an online program that provides the science behind what’s happening in their bodies and ways to troubleshoot.

My Favorite Mantra Photo supplied by Sarah Gibson You are your harshest critic. There are physiologic changes that happen in your body as you go through perimenopause and menopause that will directly impact the way that you feel, and it is not your fault. Every day there are more and more resources and solutions out there, so don’t give up hope!



