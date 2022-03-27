A Weekly Horoscope for Your Best Life: March 27 to April 2

Are you feeling the heat? Last week kicked off the Spring Equinox and the beginning of the astrological New Year, bringing a breath of fresh air to the stars. Now, with Mercury entering Aries on March 27, you can expect an extra bit of spice to your conversations during this time. It's important to be mindful of what you say and more importantly, how you deliver the news during these transits. Speak your truth but don't talk down to others.

Earlier this month the New Moon in Pisces stirred up some hidden emotions and feelings. This energy left a lingering feeling of doubt hanging in the air as Pisces season closed out. On April 1, the first New Moon of the astrological year will occur in Aries. This Aries New Moon is all about embodying fresh starts and new beginnings. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and the leader among the 12 signs. This makes the New Moon on April 1 the perfect time to reassess and refocus your personal goals for the year. On the whole, Aries season 2022 looks pretty promising for all of the signs, though it's important to remain focused on achieving your goals. Read on to discover your weekly horoscope for living your best life from March 27 to April 2. For the most accurate reading, we recommend looking at the horoscope for your rising sign.

RELATED: The Most Flirtatious Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You're feeling very powerful this week, Aries. There's a big project you've been working on behind the scenes that is finally paying off. It wasn't easy getting there, and there's a chance you had some very vocal doubters along the way. You may feel inclined to confront the people who doubted you when Mercury–the planet of communication–enters your sign on March 27. However, it's in your best interest to forgive and forget. Focus on releasing your negative feelings during the New Moon in Aries on April 1 and keep your eyes focused on the prize.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The tail-end of Pisces season had you feeling worn out, Taurus. However, the fiery energy of Aries might have you feeling inspired once more. You've been working hard at proving you're ready to handle more responsibility, and you may be finding yourself eager to switch things up in your career. Good news: There's a potential to ask for a raise when Mercury enters Aries on March 27. Don't let passion take you over, instead, stick to the facts about how you've grown in your skills and talents over the last few months. The New Moon in Aries on April 1 will provide the chance to refocus your goals and aspirations. Focus on finishing strong and securing the bag.

RELATED: The Stingiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You've been dealing with a lot of changes to your social circle, Gemini. Aries season is offering you the chance to rub elbows with new people and explore new opportunities. You'll be feeling inspired to create and share your ideas when Mercury enters Aries on March 27. This might be a good time to pick up a new hobby or take an afternoon for yourself to create some art. Doors are opening for you and it can be both exciting and terrifying. The Full Moon in Aries on April 1 invites you to embrace your leadership energy and leave feelings of insecurity behind. The future is yours to claim.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You're going through a major change this month, Cancer. Between work, friends, and family, life has been demanding your attention lately. It can feel like you're burning the candle at both ends. Mercury entering Aries on March 27 may bring back an uncomfortable situation or conversation from your past. This is your chance to leave it all on the table. Healthy boundaries make for healthy relationships. Speak your mind and be firm in your perspective. Relationships take work and honesty, and the New Moon in Aries is your chance to leave your resentment behind.

RELATED: For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

An exhilarating adventure lies ahead, Leo. This month is all about expanding your horizons and visiting new places. Expect a whirlwind of challenging new situations that will push you to your creative limits. Mercury in Aries on March 27 will be an ideal day for manifesting and making things happen. It might feel like you're running toward a goal with no end in sight, but don't forget to enjoy the process of learning something new as you embrace change. The New Moon in Aries on April 1 will give you the perfect self-care day to decompress and reflect on your accomplishments.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This week will keep you on your toes, Virgo. Mercury, your planetary ruler, enters Aries on Sunday, March 27, bringing assertiveness to your love life. Your normally reserved approach to dating will get an extra dose of spice during this time. Embrace spontaneity and try not to second-guess everything. You're exploring new relationships, new boundaries, and new expectations for how you deserve to be treated. The New Moon in Aries on April 1 will solidify your transformation. And, if you've been thinking of embracing a new look, this is the time to switch things up.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Divorce, According to an Astrologer.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

March has been throwing you for a loop, Libra. And although you're used to being able to balance everything at once, it might be time to take a break. With Mercury entering your sister sign (or your opposite sign) Aries on March 27, you'll be looking to reconnect with old friends to help recenter your sense of self. You've been giving your time and energy to others without much consideration for your own ambitions lately. Confidence will be a major theme for you when the New Moon in Aries occurs April 1 ushering in a rush of self-love and inner peace. Find more balance this week by establishing a new beauty or workout routine.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

Let's get moving, Scorpio! The last few weeks have kept you locked away in a dream world, thinking of all the things you could accomplish this year. Now that the Sun has moved into Aries, you're feeling inspired to act on them. Expect your creative side to get an extra boost when Mercury enters Aries on March 27. Use this Aries season to your advantage and indulge in all the new experiences that cross your path. Your passions and risk-taking could lead to a new passion project when the New Moon in Aries occurs April 1. Don't be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and chase your ambitions.

RELATED: This Is the Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Spy on Their Partners, Data Shows.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You've been getting wiser with age, Sagittarius. Last week brought back some old faces from the past that made you question where your future is headed. The bold leadership energy of Aries entering Mercury on March 27 will have you feeling inspired to take charge. Don't let feelings of imposter syndrome stop you from stepping into the spotlight this week. You've been working on accepting more responsibility in life, and it's finally paying off. The New Moon in Aries on April 1 will provide the perfect opportunity to turn your focus on the next big adventure on your bucket list.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Are you in your feelings, Capricorn? You've been embracing your softer side and learning to express your emotions over the last few weeks. It's not easy being vulnerable but your openness has rewarded you with deeper personal connections. Aries entering Mercury on March 27 will have you feeling energized to act. This is the perfect time to clear out the clutter in your home and dust off the cobwebs. The New Moon in Aries on April 1 marks the end of a month full of hard work for you. Kick back with a glass of wine and your favorite comfort movie before diving headfirst back into your work. You earned it.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

RELATED: The Messiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Ask and you shall receive, Aquarius. The last few months have kept you busy with manifestation. After successfully navigating some tough conversations last week, you'll be feeling rejuvenated when Aries enters Mercury on March 27. Use this time to dive back into an old hobby that taps into your inner creative. You'll want to be feeling refreshed when the New Moon in Aries brings an unexpected juncture your way. And, it's time to make a big decision about a new potential partnership. Trust your gut and don't be afraid of your own success.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You've been making money moves, Pisces. Wealth and abundance are flowing your way as the work you put in during Pisces season starts returning dividends. However, not everyone is thrilled about it. You may find yourself in a position this week to create some new boundaries when Aries enters Mercury on March 27. Don't let others' perspectives of who you should keep be you from achieving your goals. You like to take things slow and create space for life's little miracles. The New Moon in Aries on April 1 is a great time to create a vision board and focus on your personal growth. Don't rush yourself or your success–good things take time.

RELATED: The Most Glamorous Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.