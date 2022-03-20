A Weekly Horoscope for Your Best Life

Welcome to spring! This week kicks off with a bang when the sun enters Aries on March 20, marking the start of the astrological new year. The sun is exalted in Aries which will give us a much-needed boost of energy and excitement. On this same day, Mercury in Pisces will form a conjunction with Jupiter in Pisces. This gentle aspect brings a calming effect to the otherwise electric energy of the week.

Then on March 22, Mars in Aquarius will square Uranus in Taurus. With these two fixed signs going head to head, be on the lookout for emotional outbursts. You may feel more on edge during this transit which makes self-care a priority. On March 23, Mercury in Pisces will form a conjunction with Neptune in Pisces. Our collective communication may be obscured during this transit making miscommunication more likely.

Stay observant and don't make any major decisions until March 26 when Mercury in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn. With the fog of those Uranus and Neptune transits finally gone, it's much easier for your thoughts, ideas, and emotions to flow openly. Use this clarity to affirm your plans for Aries season. Read on to find your weekly horoscope for living your best life from March 20 to March 26. For the most accurate reading, we recommend looking at the horoscope for your rising sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your season is finally here, Aries. After surviving the Full Moon in Virgo crossing your 6H of daily structure, routine, and health, you're feeling like you can take on the world. It hasn't been easy these last few months as you've shifted your priorities. But the work you put in during Pisces season is finally paying off. With one big project down, you'll be tempted to jump right into another one. Try to enjoy the final peaceful moments now before things get crazy for you again next week.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Ready to hit pause, Taurus? Unlike a few of the other zodiac signs, Aries season tends to wear you out. The Full Moon in Virgo crossed your 5H of creativity and expression, bringing some much-needed grounding energy your way. It's important to maintain that slow and steady pace this week when Uranus in Taurus squares Mars in Aquarius on March 22. There's a chance your patience will be pushed this week. With the sun in your 12H for all of Aries season, you'll want to lean on your shadow work and journaling more than ever.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You've been running nonstop over the last few weeks, Gemini. The Full Moon in Virgo crossed your 4H, giving you a much-needed boost in your home life. Aries season will continue to shine a major spotlight on your relationships when the sun enters your 11H of friendships. Just be sure not to stretch yourself too thin this week and be extra thoughtful with your words when your ruling sign Mercury forms a conjunction with Neptune in Pisces on March 23.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Last week was emotional for you, Cancer. Aries season is lighting up your 10H of career this month, so it's time to stop pouring your gifts into unfulfilling relationships and invest in yourself. The Full Moon in Virgo also brought out some deep feelings when it transited your 3H of communication, so there may have been some heavy conversations that left you feeling unheard or misunderstood. Though you may feel compelled to rush into a resolution this week, take your time. Only after you identify the next steps you want out of your relationship can you move forward in a meaningful way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

There's something about Aries season that makes you feel alive, Leo. The sun will be lighting up your 9H of adventure and knowledge this month, ushering in a restless energy. All of the Pisces energy lingering during the week, however, might have you feeling apprehensive to make any big decisions. Use this lull to plan the details of your next big adventure, sign up for that online class, or plan a trip to see old friends. The first step toward a new beginning is taking action.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You may feel a bit invisible this month, Virgo. After the Full Moon in Virgo transited your 1H of appearance, self, and new beginnings, it's time for a new "you." You've been considering some major life changes and may find things suddenly in motion when Mercury in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on March 26. Focus on embracing the transformative energy of the sun occupying your 8H of mystery, secrets, and seduction this month. Don't let any bubbling feelings of insecurity keep you from introducing the new you to the world.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Aries season is about serious relationships, Libra, thanks to the sun moving through your 7H of partnerships. Something about your energy is attracting like-minded people and opportunities this month. Be on the lookout for situations or people that seem too good to be true, however: Mercury in Pisces conjunct with Neptune in Pisces makes us extra susceptible to lies. Don't feel bad if you need to create or reinforce emotional boundaries in your close relationships.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

There's something about Aries season that fires you up, Scorpio. The Full Moon in Virgo crossed your 11H of friendships, networking, and society. The last few months have ushered in a lot of new opportunities and people into your life. With the sun spending the next month in your 6H of routine and health, it's time to evaluate where you want to focus your energy. Don't let yourself get so stuck in the hustle mentality that you forget to take some time for yourself this week. Good things take time, and you can't rush success.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Are you ready for some fun, Sagittarius? You've been going through a lot of personal growth and reflection lately. Now, it's time to let your hair down! Aries season shines a spotlight on your 5H of creativity and romance. The spring equinox will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to get in touch with your sweet side. Romantically, these could be the most important four weeks you'll have in 2022. Keep your plans and your social calendar open, you never know who might drop in.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Home is where the heart is, Capricorn. You've been tapping into your spiritual side ever since the Neptune and Full Moon opposition in your 9H. Retreat into your studies this week and focus on finding your center. Aries season will bring extra focus to your home life and personal relationships this month, meaning the energy you normally invest in your career will need to shift toward your relationships. Embrace your softer side, and learn to communicate your more personal, spiritual thoughts this month.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You've got something to say, Aquarius. Aries season lights up your third house of communication, giving you an especially active mind and social life. You might find yourself dreaming up new ideas or projects that allow you to share your thoughts with others. And though you may feel a little pushback on March 22 when Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, it's crucial to stand by your opinions and ideas. Your perspective is unique and worth sharing with the world—just be sure to avoid petty drama and focus on getting your message out.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

With Pisces season finally ending, it's back to the grind for you, Pisces. Aries season is shifting the focus to your 2H of values and finances. This next week is the time to get back into your routine and start planning your next move. Pisces season opened up many doors for you emotionally and personally, and this month will usher in some huge changes to your career or income streams. Remember, the best things in life take work—so stay humble and go after that dream job.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.