Welcome to April, and the start of the most interesting astrological month of the year. This month is ushering in a new era for all of the signs. Aries season has been full of go-go-go energy, and this week brings the opportunity to slow down. Venus enters Pisces on April 5, bringing a sweet, romantic energy to the air, so it's the perfect time to put yourself out there and meet new people. Mercury–the planet of communication–will spend its final week in Aries before moving into Taurus next week. Emotions may run high, so if you've been waiting to have a tough conversation, be sure to approach any disagreements with a cool head and calm words. Astrologically speaking, the month of April is offering you a chance to act with your heart and chase your wildest dreams. Read on to discover your weekly horoscope for living your best life from April 3 to April 9. For the most accurate reading, we recommend looking at the horoscope for your rising sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Abundance is in the air. Are you ready for it, Aries? A big promotion is just around the corner when Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and abundance, enters dreamy Pisces on April 5. It's no secret how hard you've been working over the last few months, Aries. People are taking notice of your talents. Expect professional offers or even a new financial opportunity around this time. This is a great time to reflect on all of the work you put in during the first few months of the year. You've dealt with a lot of self-sacrifice to secure your good fortune, so focus on rest and relaxation this week.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Happy Birthday, Taurus! The month starts off with your ruling planet Venus entering Pisces on April 5. If you've been thinking about negotiating your salary or launching your own creative venture, now is the time. Having those tough conversations around your work and finances may be uncomfortable; however, abundance is flowing through several key transits for you this month. So this first week of April is crucial for laying the groundwork for future success.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Have you stopped to smell the roses lately, Gemini? The last few weeks have kept your social calendar booked and busy. And while you find a lot of joy in making new connections, it might be time to slow down for a second. You'll find yourself in the mood for a little self-care time when Venus enters Pisces on April 5. Although your social life shows no signs of slowing down, it's important to protect your peace right now. Your friends and social obligations will still be there after you've gotten some much-needed rest.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The month of March wasn't an easy one for you, Cancer. There were several tough conversations around your home and love life, but you came out stronger. The switch from Aries season to Taurus season later in the month will bring some grounding energy to your world. Those positive vibes will continue to flow when Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces on April 5. You can expect some positive attention in the way of your love and sex life this week. Your confidence in both yourself and your relationships is showing this week, too. Not only will your communication flow more easily during these transits, but your partner will also be especially tuned into your emotions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Welcome to April, Leo! Last month was all about focusing on your mental health. Expect this theme to continue when Venus enters Pisces on April 5. Although the fiery energy of Aries season will have you feeling restless, it's best to continue to take it easy as your health comes into focus during these transits. Remember—building your kingdom is a marathon, not a sprint. If you're truly feeling unable to unplug from your work, try tapping into your spiritual side this week. Intuitive journaling can offer you a chance to clear your mind and focus on what you're hoping to achieve over the next few weeks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're stepping into your power this month, Virgo! Last month pushed you outside of your comfort zone in terms of your sex and love life. You've been meeting new people and putting yourself out there in ways you've never thought possible. When Venus enters your sister sign Pisces on April 5, expect blessings in the form of money and romance. While confessing your secrets and desires can be terrifying, there's a possibility for deep, emotional connections this week. It's not normally in your nature to speak your mind and be clear about what you want out of life, but your vulnerability will be rewarded.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Happy April, Libra! Last month, you stood your ground and communicated your boundaries at home and in the workplace. Although it might have caused some unpleasant discussions, things are looking better as a result. The discussions you had last month will provide the foundation for improved personal connections during the month of April. You're in for a relatively pleasant week when your ruling planet, Venus, enters Pisces on April 5. Expect a boost of confidence during this transit. Not only is it easier to express yourself romantically, but others find you especially alluring, too. Use that energy to your advantage.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

You're no stranger to the unknown, Scorpio. And this month kicks off a five-month retrograde in your ruling planet of Pluto. Don't worry: You've been preparing for this creative shift since the start of the year. You've been toying with the idea of a drastic change but something has been holding you back. This week invites you to lean into the unknown and learn to love being a student again. On April 5, Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces, helping you rethink some things about your personal aspirations. The projects you pour your energy into this week will flourish at the end of the month when a new moon and solar eclipse occur in your sister sign Taurus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It's a new you, Sagittarius! Last month, you were alive with confidence and made some bold choices in your career. That prosperous energy continues during the month of April as you take strides in expanding your social circle. You'll feel your natural charisma shine brighter when Venus enters Pisces on April 5, bringing change to your social circle. Though you may see the end of some friendships, there's also potential for meeting new people or possibly reigniting an old relationship. Just be mindful not to jump into anything too serious too fast. Enjoy the process of falling in love slowly, and be sure to communicate your needs.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Happy April, Capricorn! Last month, you got in touch with your spiritual side and turned your attention inward. Your rational worldview was shaken up, causing you to withdraw a bit from friends and family to recharge. This month offers the chance to reconnect with your routine and social life when Venus enters Pisces on April 5. You're used to having to do it all alone, but the sweet energy of Venus in Pisces will make it easier for you to reach out to your support systems this week. Remember, you don't have to be the strong one all the time. This is a perfect time to plan a lunch with friends to reconnect and ground yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aren't you popular, Aquarius? Last month, you were dealing with a lot of new attention in your love life. All eyes are on you as you begin tapping into your creative power. It's becoming easier for you to share your more out-of-the-box ideas during this time. When Venus enters Pisces on April 5, it'll be a chance to get in touch with your inner child. You may have experienced criticism in your younger days for your unconventional ideas, but these transits are opening up the world to them. Focus on meditation and self-love this week–you have a busy month ahead of you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Happy April, Pisces! At the end of March, you made some serious strides when it came to your career and financial situation. This week, the abundance keeps on flowing your way when Venus enters your sign on April 5. Expect prosperity and new opportunities to be hitting your inbox this week. You may hear from someone from your past about an unexpected project or a chance to turn a side-hustle into a full-blown career. There are many paths toward success open to you this month, Pisces. Follow your intuition, and remember, money isn't more important than your happiness.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.