6 Common Items Experts Say You Should Wash Before Using

What should you wash immediately after buying, and certainly before using? Certain items are far more likely than others to be dirty, either through the manufacturing process or simply as a result of going through lots of handling. Food can have bacteria on it that causes illness, and even fabrics can be teeming with germs that could cause harm to your health. So what needs to be clean before you can eat, wear, or touch it? Here are 6 things you should always wash before use, according to experts.

1. Clothing Shutterstock That new sweater you just bought is likely teeming with germs not just from the people who made it, but the people who work in the store, or other customers who have tried it on before you. “Clothes are riddled with various types of organisms from the time of their production to the time of their sale,” Philip Tierno, PhD, a clinical professor of microbiology and pathology at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, tells SELF . “Man leaves his imprint of microorganisms on whatever he touches—whether it’s a countertop or a piece of clothing.”

2. Bed Linen iStock Do not sleep on new bed linen before thoroughly washing and drying it first. “You’d be surprised at just how dirty a factory floor can be and these germs and pathogens can easily make their way into your brand new linens,” Delah Gomasi, CEO of MaidForYou, tells The Spruce .

3. New Cookware Shutterstock Clean your new cookware before using it. “Before using your new cookware for the first time, be sure to wash it thoroughly,” cookware retailer Royal Prestige says. “Add 1/4 cup of vinegar to warm soapy water, and with a sponge or dishcloth wash each piece. This will remove any residual manufacturing oils or polishing compounds that may still remain on the cookware. Cookware can discolor or stain if it is not washed properly before using it for the first time.”

4. Melons Shutterstock Melons should be thoroughly scrubbed on the outside to avoid salmonella or listeria contamination. “My clients are surprised when I tell them to wash melons before they cut them—and to avoid pre-cut melons,” Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LD, tells Reader’s Digest . “People do not immediately think about washing the rind of their melons before cutting them, because they only eat the inside. Many establishments do not make it a habit to wash the melon before cutting, and there is no way to ensure its safety, which is why I advise against buying pre-cut melon.” RELATED: How Often Do You Wash Your Sheets?

5. Cleaning Tools iStock Wash mops and microfibers before using them, experts advice. “Just make sure to wash microfiber cloths separately from other fabrics to make sure they don't get clogged up with lint, and don't use fabric softener or you'll leave a layer of residue similar to what you were trying to remove in the first place,” Rebeca Medina, owner of Tidy Home Cleaning Services, tells The Spruce.