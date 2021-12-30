If You Bought This Knife at Walmart, Stop Using It Immediately

While Walmart is one of the most frequented and beloved retailers in the U.S., the company has been at the center of some significant recalls over the last year. In October, an aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart had to be pulled from shelves after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) linked it to at least two separate deaths in the country. More recently, a bed rail sold online by Walmart had to pulled from the site after an investigation linked it to three entrapment deaths. Now, the retailer is facing a new recall for a knife that was sold at its stores. Read on to find out if you need to get rid of one of your Walmart purchases immediately.

A knife sold at Walmart was just recalled.

Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands has recalled its American Angler Electric Fillet Knives, according to a Dec. 29 announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The agency said this knife had been sold at Walmart stores nationwide since Jan. 2019. It was also sold by other retailers, including Bass Pro Shops and Amazon through Oct. 2021 for between $110 and $150.

The recall was issued due to a safety hazard.

The recall was prompted by a manufacturing issue that could lead to unintended cuts, according to the CPSC. "The trigger mechanism on the Electric Fillet Knife units can become stuck in the 'on' position, posing a laceration hazard," the recall notice explained.

Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands has received 23 reports of the knife's trigger mechanism becoming stuck in this dangerous 'on' position. Thankfully, the CPSC said that no injuries have been reported so far.

Thousands of knives were impacted by the recall.

Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands had to recall around 43,200 American Angler Electric Fillet Knives in the U.S., and around 630 that were sold in Canada. According to the CPSC, affected knives have the model number 323200 and one of the following serial numbers: AEK-OB-DS-003-1, AEK-OB-DS-008-1, AMK-KM-DS-003-1, AEK-OB-RB-004-1.

"The model number is printed on the base of the handle of the EFK and the serial number is printed on the product packaging," the CPSC said. "'American Angler' is printed on the handle of the recalled knives. The knives were sold in orange and gray and are used as a fishing tool for filleting fish."

If you have an affected product, stop using it immediately.

Consumers should go ahead and check their knives. If you find you have an American Angler Electric Fillet Knife that has been recalled, you should stop using it immediately, "unplug the unit, and cut the power cord," per the CPSC.

Once you've done this, you can contact Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands to receive a free replacement knife from the company. "Consumers will need to provide their mailing address and proof of destruction by sending a photo of the recalled product and cut cord to the firm. The consumer should then throw away the unit in their trash," the CPSC said.

