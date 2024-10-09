Vibration Plates Are the Newest Fitness Trend, But Do They Actually Work?

If you watch the news or have a social media profile, you know how often different fitness trends pop up. Some of the latest fads included wrist weights, mini trampolines, and "hot girl" walks, all promising to make getting active more fun while also being effective. Now, everyone's buzzing about vibration plates, which reportedly help you get fit without requiring you to over-exert yourself. But with any of these trends, we always find ourselves asking whether they actually work. In the case of the vibration plate, we were again a bit skeptical. Is it just as good as exercise? Here's what we learned.

A quick search for "vibration plate" on TikTok yields several videos with influencers and average Joes balancing on the shaking plates in a standing position, a push-up, or a squat.

While a solid chunk of creators post videos with a commission disclaimer—giving a viewers a heads up that they'll earn a kickback—others appear to have tried the vibration plates on their own. One such creator, Ellice De Giovanni (@eligned), founder of the fitness brand Eligned, was ahead of the trend, sharing the benefits of a vibration plate in an Oct. 2022 video.

"Obviously, it creates a massive amount of movement both externally and internally through my vital organs," De Giovanni said. "This can definitely help improve your muscle mass and also weight loss for some people—the reason being is [it is] creating a huge amount of circulation and a healthy circulation, or a healthy blood flow will help improve your oxygenation of your cells, improving new cell growth, which is going to help with weight loss and help improve your muscle mass."

In addition, vibration helps your lymphatic system "detoxify" and and also helps your neural input, De Giovanni said.

In a January TikTok video, fitness content creator Sara Kathryns also praised vibration plates' effectiveness when used in low-impact workouts. Among the many benefits, Kathryns said that the plates can decrease bloating, increase circulation and energy, and improve digestion, balance, mobility, and muscle contractions.

@sarakathryns lymphatic drainage + increased load for workouts 🤗 tbh my fave wellness product #wellnesstips #wellnesstok #lymphaticdrainage #bloatingtips #fyp

But what does science say? According to Edward R. Laskowski, MD, co-director of the Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine Center and a professor at College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, the answer is unclear.

"With whole-body vibration, you stand, sit or lie on a machine with a vibrating platform. As the machine vibrates, it transmits energy to your body, forcing your muscles to contract and relax dozens of times each second," Laskowski explained on Mayo Clinic's website. "The activity may cause you to feel as if you're exerting yourself."

But while some say that just 15 minutes of use a few times a week can help you meet your goals, Laskowski cited a lack of "comprehensive research" as to whether it's as beneficial as your standard cardio.

Still, some studies suggest vibration can help strengthen muscles (particularly in older adults) and help people lose weight when paired with a calorie deficit diet. Laskowski pointed out that other research highlights benefits beyond fitness, helping with back pain, strength and balance, and reducing bone loss.

"It’s not a silver bullet, but it has its certain merits," Jörn Rittweger, MD, head of the division of muscle and bone metabolism at the German Aerospace Center, told NBC News.

According to Rittweger, in terms of cardiovascular health and calorie burn, time spent on a vibration plate is similar to that spent on a brisk walk. And while you might see slightly better results if you're typically sedentary, if you exercise regularly, the results are likely to be "marginal or nonexistent," Rittweger told NBC News.

Data on lymphatic drainage is also inconclusive; while whole-body vibration may help remove fluid, experts aren't sure where it's draining from, per Rittweger.

With this in mind, you might want to weigh the pros and cons of investing in a vibration plate. According to experts, you probably won't want to abandon your strength and cardio routine for a vibration plate, especially if you're trying to lose weight or improve fitness.

Laskowski also stressed the importance of using the machine correctly and seeking medical supervision if necessary. Talk to your doctor before you introduce a vibration plate, as those with certain medical conditions, like clotting disorders, are advised against using them.



