Wellness

6 Quick and Easy Ways to Stay Active and Healthy in Your 60s

These expert tips will help you keep moving.

By Leah Groth
November 24, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Leah Groth
November 24, 2023

As we age, exercise can seem more daunting. However, according to the CDC, staying active is crucial. They recommend at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity such as brisk walking or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity such as hiking, jogging, or running plus at least 2 days a week of activities that strengthen muscles and activities to improve balance, such as standing on one foot. "Staying active and healthy in your later years does not have to be intimidating or daunting. There are ways to make exercise fun and realistic," explains Mighty Health health coach Tequisha McLaughlin, NBC-HWC. Here are a few easy ways to stay active and healthy in your 60s. 

1
Start with Your Needs and Abilities

Two senior men walking and talking in a park
filadendron / iStock

"First and most importantly, meet your needs and make your goals fit where you are currently," says McLaughlin. Use your age to your advantage and seek out an activity that you know you enjoyed in the past or something new that you can see yourself enjoying and growing into. "If you loved to run in the past, use that and start with walking, or if you enjoy groups, seek out a class for others your age." 

2
Start Small and Build Up

Yoga, exercise and senior woman in studio, class and lesson for wellness, body care and fitness. Sports, balance and elderly female doing downward dog pose for training, pilates and workout in gym
iStock

Always start attainable and build up, suggests McLaughlin. "Balance, aerobic activity, and strength building are key areas to focus on for those 50 and older," she says. "Do not look at these as tasks but get creative with how you move and the time you choose to do them. Build a routine by identifying something that you do almost every day and incorporate movement in before, after, or during that activity."

3
Incorporate Exercise Into Daily Activities

Rear view of a woman with gray hair wearing a white bathrobe stretching in the morning in front of a window
iStock

Incorporate movement into your daily life. "For aerobic movement you can try dancing while cleaning or on the phone, walking up and down the stairs five times, parking in the back of the parking lot and walking, taking the initiative with gardening, raking, or shoveling snow, or taking a short walk before or after dinner," suggests McLaughlin. 

4
Strength Train

older white woman brushing her teeth in the mirror
iStock

Do simple strength training exercises, says McLaughlin. "Quick examples of strength-based exercise includes: standing up and down on your toes while brushing your teeth, working out with resistance bands, turning household items into weights (ex: soups cans for dumbbells), using your body weight for resistance (ex: push ups), doing situps before bed, digging in the garden, holding yoga poses."

5
Do Exercises for Better Balance

Senior woman walking in public park
Courtney Hale / iStock

Improve your balance with movements like walking backward, standing on one leg, closing your eyes while standing on one leg, and heel-to-toe walking, suggest McLaughlin. 

 RELATED: 2 Alternatives That Are Just As Beneficial as Walking 10,000 Steps

6
Be Consistent

Senior couple walking together in the countryside, back view
iStock

"The biggest recommendation is starting realistically and with attainable goals not only to prevent injury but to build consistency. Find a way to make it fun for YOU!" McLaughlin recommends. 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • US currency money as a gift with a bow.
    US currency money as a gift with a bow.
    Smarter Living

    "Polite" Holiday Tipping Habits That Are Rude

    Avoid these mistakes this giving season.

  • People exploring Disney World in Orlando Florida
    People exploring Disney World in Orlando Florida
    Travel

    5 Big Changes Coming to Disney World

    We bear good news and bad news.

  • How to Stay Active and Healthy in Your 60s
    How to Stay Active and Healthy in Your 60s
    Wellness

    How to Stay Active and Healthy in Your 60s

    These expert tips will help you keep moving.

  • Storage Drawer Under Bed
    Storage Drawer Under Bed
    Smarter Living

    The Bedroom Mistake That's Bad Luck

    According to a feng shui expert.

  • Portrait of senior friends at the beach on a sunny day
    Portrait of senior friends at the beach on a sunny day
    Wellness

    How to Stay Connected with Friends and Family in Retirement

    Experts offer tips on how to stay social and connected when you are no longer in the workforce. 

  • Smiling Woman with Santa hat and Christmas presents in shopping cart
    Smiling Woman with Santa hat and Christmas presents in shopping cart
    Smarter Living

    How to Get Target Sale Prices All Season

    The holidays deals are extra sweet.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.