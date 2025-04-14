USPS Wants to Raise the Price of Your Mail Again—Here's When It Could Happen

If you’re running low on Forever stamps, now would be a good time to stock up. A new proposal from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) could inflate stamp fees and mailing services by 7.4 percent if approved. The good news? It won't happen until this summer, so you have plenty of time to prepare. But come July, a sixth consecutive price hike could take effect. Here’s everything we know.

In Sept. 2024, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said that price increases on stamps would be put on pause until at least July 2025— and he’s remained true to his word. However, back in November, the USPS did introduce a 3.2 percent price hike across Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express services, as well as a 3.9 percent increase for USPS Ground Advantage. The agency maintained that its Shipping Services (those listed above) were pardoned from DeJoy’s original decree.

We are now three months out from DeJoy’s July 2025 deadline, and the USPS is already taking the necessary steps to instate a new set of price changes that, if approved, would go into effect July 13. These would impact a range of everyday mailing services, including the First-Class Mail Forever stamp and single-piece letters.

The notice proposed an approximate 7.4 percent fee increase across the board. In an appeal filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), the USPS recommended the following price adjustments:

First-Class Forever stamp would increase from 73 cents to 78 cents

Single-piece letters would increase from 28 cents to 29 cents

Letters (metered one-ounce) would increase from 69 cents to 74 cents

Domestic postcards would increase from 56 cents to 62 cents

International postcards would increase from $1.65 to $1.70

International letters (one-ounce) would increase from $1.65 to $1.70

Additionally, the USPS is also "seeking price adjustments for the Special Services products," per the release. These include Certified Mail and money order fees.

In brighter news, the agency said it would apply a 12 percent price reduction on postal insurance.

"As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, these price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan. USPS prices remain among the most affordable in the world," reads the statement.

Once approved, this will mark the Postal Service’s sixth price hike since Aug. 2021. Between 2022 and Jan. 2024, the cost of a Forever stamp spiked three times. Last summer, the price of a single stamp crossed the 70-cent threshold for the first time ever.

The surge represents some of the largest price hikes in USPS history—and there’s arguably no end in sight.