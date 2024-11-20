USPS Is Making These Changes to Your Mail—Here's When

Postmaster GeneralLouis DeJoy is chugging along with his controversial Delivering for America (DFA) plan. The 10-year initiative aims to streamline the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) network, transforming it “from an organization in financial and operational crisis to one that is self-sustaining and high performing.” But since assuming his role, DeJoy has ruffled feathers, inflated postage costs, and sparked a flurry of operational issues . And more changes are on the way, including a snazzy mix of new stamp designs for 2025 and a price increase to go with it.

Price Increases

After five price hikes in three years, DeJoy announced in September that the USPS would hold off on raising stamp fees until at least July 2025. This was a welcomed relief for customers who’ve endured some of the largest price hikes in USPS history recently. However, what many didn’t realize was that Priority Mail and other shipping services weren’t included in this plan, which brings us to today.

On Nov. 15, the USPS revealed that its proposed competitive price adjustments for its Shipping Services (i.e. Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select) were approved. The change will raise Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express services by 3.2 percent, USPS Ground Advantage by 3.9 percent, and Parcel Select by 9.2 percent, per the news release.

The changes will take effect on Jan. 19, 2025, just one day before the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony. The organization said the price hike is due to “market conditions.”

“The governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue,” said the USPS.

But most importantly, the “rate changes will support the $40 billion of investments in people, technology, and infrastructure and continue the modernization and improvement of the Postal Service’s operations and customer experience,” the organization added.

New 2025 Stamps

In more lighthearted postage news, the USPS has unveiled its 2025 stamp program . The collection features 55 designs, ranging from close-ups of nature to the American flag. You might even spot a familiar celebrity face or two.

“This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp program demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts,” USPS stamp services director Lisa Bobb-Semple said in a press release. “This year, we are continuing several of our popular series and commemorative anniversaries, while introducing some exciting new stamps.”

USPS

For booklets, customers will have their pick of five themes: The Appalachian Trail, Vibrant Leaves, Dahlias, Baby Wild Animals, and Winter Landscapes.

Single stamps are also available. As part of its ongoing Lunar New Year stamp series, the USPS will offer postage to celebrate the Year of the Snake. There will also be a new Love stamp, inspired by the artwork of late artist Keith Haring, that “celebrates the universal experience of love.”

USPS

Calling all The Golden Girls fans! Comedic actor and icon Betty White is getting her very own postage stamp in 2025. White “gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s” and was “a compassionate advocate for animals,” remarked the USPS. The stamp’s design is largely inspired by a 2010 photograph of the actor, in which she is seen grinning ear to ear in a purple polka-dot blouse.

Composer Allen Toussaint will be honored in next year’s Black Heritage stamp series. The virtuoso pianist, singer, songwriter, and producer, who died in 2015, is responsible for scores of hits across multiple genres, said the USPS.

For “irregularly sized envelopes,” the organization has dedicated a stamp with a Luna Moth illustration. It’s “considered one of the most beautiful moths in the United States,” per the announcement.