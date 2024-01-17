USPS Warns Carriers "Cannot Deliver Your Mail" Unless You Make These Changes

While it's nice to think that neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night could keep your postal carrier from getting your mail to you, that's not an official standard the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) actually adheres to. Sure, USPS workers will try their best to get the job done by any means necessary. But that's certainly not the case if their safety is at risk.

Winter weather can lend itself to a lot of potential hazards, and unfortunately, much of the U.S. has been hit by heavy snowfall—with more on the horizon. This has prompted the USPS to send out several warnings about how your mail delivery could be affected.

In a Jan. 16 local press release from Maryland, the agency assured customers that the simple presence of snow isn't likely to prevent carriers from making their rounds. But, at the end of the day, "if [carriers] cannot reach your mailbox, they cannot deliver your mail," David Guiney, Maryland's district manager for the Postal Service, said in the a statement.

To prevent any delayed deliveries, postal officials are asking for the public's help, according to another local press release from Connecticut. Read on to discover four changes you may need to make to ensure carriers can safely deliver you mail, even in snowy conditions.

1 Clear snow from curbside boxes.

Wintry flakes are likely to accumulate on and around your mailbox, but it's your responsibility to make sure it's still accessible if you want your mail.

"Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing," the USPS advised.

If you receive roadside delivery, you also need to make sure the area is free of any other obstacles, including trash cans and other vehicles.

"The carrier needs to get in, and then out, without leaving the vehicle or backing up," the agency added.

2 Clear walkways of snow and ice.

If you don't have a roadside mailbox, carriers might deliver your mail to your front door instead. In this case, you also need to help create a safe path.

"Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls," the Postal Service explained.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Keep steps clear of ice.

Have steps leading to your home? Those need to be maintained, too.

"Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer's home," the USPS cautioned.

4 Make sure overhangs are free of snow and ice.

Once you shovel your walkways, steps, and around your mailbox, don't forget to look up.

"Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury," the Postal Service noted.

