Despite countless technological advancements in communication over the past couple decades, we still need to rely on standard mail from time to time. As it turns out, people in the U.S. have been shipping more packages than ever over the last few years, both through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and major shipping companies like UPS and FedEx. But while the shipping process is fairly straightforward, that doesn't mean it's not overdue for an upgrade. Thankfully, a service has just been deployed that could make your UPS and FedEx experiences that much smoother. Read on to learn about this exciting new program.

DoorDash is starting a new program for UPS and FedEx returns.

Food delivery company DoorDash has confirmed that it is testing a new program with UPS and FedEx, TechCrunch reported on March 10. The company's new service is called "Return a Package," and it allows customers to return packages to their nearest UPS or FedEx location through DoorDash.

"DoorDash is always thinking about new ways to provide the communities we serve with access to unparalleled convenience and opportunity through our platform," a DoorDash spokesperson told TechCrunch.

DoorDash workers will pick up your return packages and deliver them to UPS or FedEx for you.

Customers will have to utilize the DoorDash app to use this service. According to TechCrunch, you will first have to select the return a package option in your app, and make sure that packages being returned are fully sealed with the prepaid shipping label attached before they're picked up. A DoorDash delivery person will then arrive to pick up the package and deliver it to the nearest physical UPS or FedEx location. The carriers won't drop packages off to standalone mail drop boxes, according to TechCrunch.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"We can return any package that is fully sealed with a pre-paid label attached," the company states on the app feature, per TechCrunch. The company added that Dashers who work with these orders will be paid in the same way they are paid for any other marketplace order.

But not all customers are able to access this program yet.

The service isn't currently available everywhere, however. DoorDash told TechCrunch that the program is part of a small beta test and is not widely available at the moment. But the company also declined to share exactly where it is now offering the option, so you will have to refer to your own app to see if you're able to use it. "We continually explore and test new innovations to provide more value to our customers, Dashers and merchant partners," the DoorDash spokesperson told TechCrunch.

DoorDash is not the first company to offer this kind of delivery service.

DoorDash told TechCrunch its new program is meant to help customers avoid the task of having to take their own packages to a physical UPS or FedEx store in order to fulfill a return. But it's not the first delivery company to try a service like this. Per TechCrunch, Uber offered a limited-time service in 2015 for customers to send return packages to post offices. The program, which was called "Returns," was powered by UberRush, which was subsequently shut down in 2018.

