It can be easy to take for granted how simple companies like FedEx and United Parcel Service (UPS) have made it to ship and receive packages right from your door. But as we've seen all too well over the past two years, disruptions in the real world such as severe weather or even COVID surges can have an immediate effect on how easily items can move around the world. Now, FedEx and UPS have announced that they'll be getting rid of certain deliveries in light of recent events. Read on to see what the two shipping companies have decided to end for the time being.

RELATED: USPS Warns to Never Use This Kind of Envelope.

UPS an FedEx are stopping all deliveries and shipments to Russia.

On Feb. 27, FedEx and UPS both released statements that they would be suspending all deliveries into Russia in light of the country's ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Reuters reports. The move comes days after both companies announced on Feb. 24 that they would be suspending all inbound and outbound delivery services from Ukraine due to escalating military activity there.

UPS says packages currently on their way to Russia or Ukraine will be returned free of charge.

Amid the sudden changes, UPS says that it will be rerouting all packages and deliveries currently on their way to Russia or Ukraine and returning them to their senders free of charge. "Our focus is on the safety of our people, providing continued service and minimizing disruption to our customers," the company wrote in its statement. "UPS continues to closely monitor the situation and will re-establish service as soon as it is practical and safe to do so."

FedEx also posted a similar statement in the service alerts section of its website. "We are closely monitoring the situation and have contingency plans in place," FedEx said, adding that "the Money Back Guarantee is currently suspended for all FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Other shipping companies have dropped deliveries due to the invasion.

UPS and FedEx aren't the only two shipping companies that have changed services due to the invasion. On Feb. 24, German shipping and logistics company Deutsche Post DHL said it had halted all deliveries to and from Ukraine, Reuters reports. The company also said that its delivery planes would be avoiding Ukrainian airspace while operating delivery routes to other areas of the globe.

"Currently, our greatest concern is the safety of our employees in Ukraine, and therefore we have advised all our employees to stay at home with their families," DHL said in a statement. "Offices and operations have been closed until further notice."

Russia has barred planes from 36 countries from flying in its airspace.

The logistical changes put in place by the shipping companies also come as the escalating conflict is affecting other industries. On Feb. 28, Russia announced that it would be closing its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union, Reuters reports. According to Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia, aircraft from Albania, Anguilla, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the British Virgin Islands, Germany, Gibraltar, Hungary, Greece, Denmark, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Jersey, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom are affected.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

While airlines such as German carrier Lufthansa and Dutch carrier KLM have already announced they would be suspending service to and from the country, the ban means that many flights that cross Russia to fly to Asia will need to find another route. Otherwise, flights would have to secure special clearance to pass through the airspace.

RELATED: USPS Will No Longer Let You Do This, Effective Immediately.