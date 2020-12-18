If You Bought This at Trader Joe's, Get Rid of It Immediately

There's no denying that making plant-based protein a part of your diet has plenty of health benefits. However, if you've got one particular vegetarian-friendly side from Trader Joe's in your freezer, you should ditch it immediately. On Dec. 16, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of a popular product from Trader Joe's due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause potentially fatal infections in susceptible people. Read on to discover if the recall means you should be cleaning out your freezer, and for more foods to forgo this holiday season, Don't Eat This One Traditional Holiday Dish, Health Experts Warn.

According to the recall notice, Las Vegas-based Tesoros Trading Co. has recalled Trader Joe's Lightly Salted Edamame due to potential listeria contamination, which can lead to fatal infections "in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA recall notice explains. Even among healthy individuals, infections from listeria can cause health issues including "high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea," as well as potentially causing miscarriages and stillbirths.

The affected bags of edamame are packed in 16-ounce bags and have one of the following codes on the package: 22LA102 M, 22LA102 N, or 22LA102 P. While the recall notice explains that all of the recalled products that were still in circulation have been taken off shelves and destroyed, the FDA recommends that anyone with one of the affected bags of edamame at home return it to the Trader Joe's from which they purchased it for a full refund. However, Trader Joe's isn't the only popular food brand that's had a recall on its hands lately.

1 Canyon Bakehouse breads

If you bought Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread or the brand's Everything Bagels hoping for a gluten-free alternative to your favorite carbs, you might want to check the package before you dig in. In early December, the FDA announced that Flower Foods, Inc., the company that manufactures the Canyon Bakehouse products in question, had recalled the aforementioned bread and bagels over gluten contamination concerns.

"Consumption of this product by people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, or gluten or wheat sensitivity may cause adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions," reads the recall notice, which recommended that anyone with the products at home either toss them or return them to the store from which they were purchased for a refund.

2 Dole romaine hearts

In late November, the FDA announced the recall of romaine lettuce due to E.coli contamination. Dole Organic Romaine Hearts harvested on Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 with the UPC code 0-71430-90061-1 were pulled from shelves after a bag tested positive for pathogenic non-O157 E.coli STEC, a potentially harmful strain of E. coli. However, the FDA explained in its recall notice that there had been no reported complaints or illnesses associated with the lettuce's consumption at the time.

3 Wegmans beef stock

On Nov. 12, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for 32-ounce cartons of Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock No Salt Added over concerns regarding its inspection process. The stock—which had UPC 7789045652 and either 25MAR2022 and 26MAR2022 printed on its U.S. batches, and Canadian inspection mark 882 on batches sold in Canada—did not get a scheduled FSIS import re-inspection before being sold. However, there had been no reports of illness associated with its consumption at the time of the alert.

4 Mary's fully cooked chicken breast

Buying pre-cooked chicken may save you some time in the kitchen—unless you have to throw it in the trash, that is. In December, the FSIS announced that 10-pound cases of Mary's Fully Cooked Chicken Breast were taken off the market when it was discovered that they were not, in fact, fully cooked, leading to the potential for bacterial contamination and adverse health effects.