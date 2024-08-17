Skip to content
Pets
Top 10 Dog Breeds and Dog Names of 2024, According to New Data

2023's popular dog name, "Milo," didn't make the list this year.

Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverAug 17, 2024
Every dog owner will attest that their pet is the cutest, best-behaved dog in the world—but unfortunately, there can only be one pup on top. In honor of National Dog Month this August, JustAnswer.com reviewed over 100,000 pet owner-vet conversations to solve the age-old question: What is the most popular dog breed? And because choosing a name for your four-legged friend is arguably the best part of getting a new dog, the online expert site also analyzed data to determine the top 10 dog names of 2024. Keep reading to see if your pooch’s breed and name made the top 10 list below.

The Top Dog Breeds in 2024

  1. Labrador Retriever
  2. Chihuahua
  3. Yorkie
  4. Shepherd
  5. Pit Bull
  6. Golden Retriever
  7. Shih Tzu
  8. Poodle
  9. Dachshund
  10. French Bulldog

Labradors, which are considered excellent family dogs because of their friendly and energetic personalities, edged out Chihuahuas for first place this year, while the Shih Tzu breed bumped up two notches to clinch seventh place after ranking second to last in 2023.

In 2024, Shih Tzu-related questions have increased by 64 percent and French Bulldog questions have increased by 12 percent. When comparing popular dog breeds by state, JustAnswer.com found that conversations about Chihuahuas are most prevalent in California and Texas, while Floridians seem to have the most questions about Yorkies.

Of JustAnswer.com’s most popular states for dog questions (California, Texas, Florida, and New York), Texas was the only state where “Boxers” ranked in the top 10 breeds.

The Top Dog Names in 2024

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Charlie
  4. Max
  5. Daisy
  6. Lucy
  7. Buddy
  8. Coco
  9. Bailey
  10. Sadie

Booted from the list this year was the name "Milo," which held the number 10 spot last year. It’s been replaced by newcomer "Sadie."

Other popular dog names that ranked high but didn’t make the top 10 include Zoey, Teddy, and Leo.

Additionally, it appears dog owners looked to famous politicians for inspiration in 2024. JustAnswer.com found a 15 percent increase in dogs named "Major," an honorable nod to President Biden’s German shepherd. The name “Trump” for a dog also yielded similar results.

In the spirit of political-themed dog names, it’ll be interesting to see what next year’s data holds, given that 2024 is an election year.

