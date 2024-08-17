Top 10 Dog Breeds and Dog Names of 2024, According to New Data

The issues between Baldoni and the rest of the cast/crew appear to go beyond mere creative differences. "All is not what it seems," a set source tells PEOPLE . "There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him."

Social Media Evidence

Fans note that Hoover, Lively, and Slate do not follow Baldoni back on Instagram. This could be nothing, but it certainly doesn’t look good.

Friction On Set?

There was alleged friction on set with Lively, who is also a producer on the movie, clashing with Baldoni. “There are all these things that happen every day on set, there’s always friction that happens when you make a movie like this," Baldoni told ELLE . "Then at the end of the day, it’s that friction, I believe, that creates the beautiful art. Everything in life needs friction to grow. We created something so beautiful and so magical, and it was hard, and it was worth it at the same time. And I grew so much as both a filmmaker, an actor and as a person throughout this experience."

Complex Personalities?

Baldoni also made some comments to TODAY that hint at friction. “Every movie is a miracle… You’re navigating complex personalities and trying to get everybody on the same page with the same vision. And mistakes are always made, and then you figure out how to move past them."

Who’s Directing Next?

When asked about directing the sequel, Baldoni seemed reluctant. "I think that there are better people for that one,” he told Entertainment Weekly . “I think Blake Lively's ready to direct. That's what I think." Hoover adds, "I think that whoever decides to take charge of the next one would do it justice. But, you know, it’s a lot of people to get the same schedules again."

Chauvinistic Behavior?

A source told the Daily Mail Baldoni created an uncomfortable atmosphere on set. “During scenes depicting abuse, Justin failed to consider Blake’s character’s perspective, instead focusing solely on what he believed was the abusive male viewpoint,” the source says . “His approach was very chauvinistic, creating a tense atmosphere on set.”

Method Acting?

The Daily Mail source suggests Baldoni might have taken method acting too far. “Justin almost became the character in the sense that some women on set felt he was borderline abusive to them and that he was unprofessional and unapologetic,” the source says . “Directing a film so serious and so important about domestic abuse without allowing the women to be included in this process is disturbing.”

Script Rewrites?

The Daily Mail source alleges Baldoni would take any script rewrite requests from Lively and Hoover personally. “Without Colleen's book, none of this would have been possible,” the source says. “Parts of the film were rewritten under the instruction of Colleen - they had to be. He took their script decisions very personally, even though they weren’t intended that way. His behavior extended beyond the main players. Once he felt ganged up on, he became even less empathetic.”

Clashes Behind the Scenes?

Some of the friction behind the scenes may be down to Ryan Reynolds being involved. “The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it,” Lively told E! News . “Nobody knows that but you now. We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his. I mean, he's all over this film."

Spotlight on the Issue

