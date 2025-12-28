11 TJ Maxx Finds on Sale to Grab Before the Year Is Over

These TJ Maxx finds are perfect to scoop up before the year ends.

With the stress of gift-giving season behind us, the week between Christmas and New Year’s is the perfect time to shop for whatever you didn’t get underneath the Christmas tree. T.J. Maxx is a great place to start. The discount department store, which sells everything from home decor and furniture to clothing and bath and skincare products, has received many excellent items this month. What should you shop for? Here are 11 T.J. Maxx finds to grab before the year is over.

1 Valentine’s Day Inspired Bedding

Swap out your Christmas bedding for Valentine’s Day ones. This MAEVE AND ROSE Heart Strings Sheet Set comes in sizes Twin to Queen will have you feeling the love as you go to sleep and wake up in the morning. Get them for $16.99 — $24.99.

2 All-Clad Kitchen Gadgets

I found so many high-end cooking gadgets at T.J. Maxx recently, including this ALL-CLAD 3.5l Stainless Steel Ez Clean Deep Fryer. The deep frier is functional yet sufficiently luxurious for the most discerning cooks. Get it for much less at T.J. Maxx: $179.99, compared to $250 at stores like Williams-Sonoma and Sur La Table.

3 Wintery Hand Wash

Now that Christmas is over, replace your holiday-inspired hand soap with a more winter-themed one. SAND AND FOG 16.91oz Monochromatic Winter White Hand Soap is a refreshing winter set, just $4.99 compared to $7.

4 Lots of New Wall Art

If you have a lot of Santa wall art up, head to T.J. Maxx for fresh new alternatives. This OLIVER 20×20 Artsy Sneakers Wall Art, $16.99, features a drippy-looking painting of a pair of Nike Jordan shoes, ready to make a statement on a wall.

5 Spring Owala Water Bottles

I was also pleasantly surprised to find many spring-colored water bottles, including this OWALA 40oz Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler. It’s a great value at $24.99, compared to $40 retail.

6 This Chinoiserie Candle

I hate saying goodbye to Christmas candles, but this gorgeous SAGEBROOK HOME 8oz Chinoiserie Scented Candle With Lid, $14.99, will ease the pain. It works well with traditional decor or the Grandmillennial vibe. It comes in a reusable ceramic jar with a lid featuring a chinoiserie design and the Beverly Beach scent.

7 A Cozy But Beachy New Lamp

T.J. Maxx is such an excellent resource for table and floor lamps. My favorite right now is this HOME AND KIDS CO 23×31 Floret Table Lamp, which gives serious Serena & Lily vibes for a lot less. I love the wicker base and the clean, white, removable hardshell lampshade, finished with gold hardware. It’s also a great deal at $149.99 compared to $238 at other stores.

8 Stacking Storage Containers for Meal Prep

If your New Year’s resolution is healthy eating, treat yourself to a new storage set for meal prep. This Joseph Joseph 10pc Nest Lock Storage Set is a steal at $19.99, with containers that nest neatly and have locking lids to maintain freshness. They are also airtight, leakproof, and the lids are stackable. The 10-piece set includes 0.9-, 2.2-, 4.6-, 7.7-, and 12.5-cup containers and lids.

9 Kitchen Shears

Are you like me and always using cheap kitchen scissors? Treat yourself to a pair meant to cut everything from meat to veggies. This ALL-CLAD 8in Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears Slightly Blemished pair retails for $60 at high-end home stores, but T.J. Maxx has them for $34.99. They have a serrated blade, and the shears pull apart for easy cleaning.

10 And, a Great Roasting Pan

T.J. Maxx sells “slightly blemished” name-brand cookware, meaning there is a scratch or slight flaw, but nothing that will affect cooking. There are so many new All-Clad pieces at T.J. Maxx. This All-Clad 13×16 Stainless Steel Triply Roaster is $149.99, compared to much higher retail prices. It is big enough to hold turkeys up to 25lbs and is oven and dishwasher-safe.

11 A Set of Little Lamps

The Laura Ashley home collection is one of my favorites at T.J. Maxx. This pair of LAURA ASHLEY 27in Bamboo Look Metal Table Lamps With Velvet Ribbon Shade is simply stunning. I love the bamboo-style lamp topped with luxurious-looking velvet bow lampshades. Get the duo for $99.99, $40 under retail.