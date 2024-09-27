5 Things You Didn’t Realize You Can Get for Free With a T-Mobile Phone Plan

There are a lot of things to consider when choosing the right cell phone plan, from finding the one with the best network coverage for your area to getting the number of lines you need for your family at the best price. But like many other companies, it’s now common for the major mobile carriers to throw in some free perks to entice more people to sign a contract. And in some cases, you can even walk away saving money on everything from streaming services to roadside auto assistance. Read on to discover the things you didn’t realize you can get for free with a T-Mobile phone plan.

1 | Free Hulu Shutterstock Streaming service subscriptions have largely replaced the space that cable bills used to take up in our budgets. But if you’re looking to offload some of that cost, you can save some money with a T-Mobile plan. Anyone who signs up for a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan with the carrier is eligible for a free Hulu subscription. The best part? It’s not just limited to a year: You’ll have access to the ad-supported tier for as long as you keep your contract.

2 | Free AAA membership Shutterstock Most people opt for a AAA membership to ensure they’ll have roadside assistance if their vehicle ever breaks down. However, there are a lot more surprising perks that come with signing up, ranging from everyday discounts, savings on hotel bookings, and travel planning assistance. But if you sign up for a Magenta plan with T-Mobile, you won’t have to shell out to join. That’s because customers are entitled to a free year of



That's because customers are entitled to a free year of Basic or Classic AAA membership , which is a savings of $64.99. RELATED: 6 Things You Can Get for Free as a AAA Member.

3 | MLB.TV subscription Shutterstock Diehard baseball fans know that staying on top of all 162 games in a season can get hard if you’re stuck on the couch. Fortunately, T-Mobile customers have the chance to keep their favorite team with them on the go, thanks to their cell phone plan. This year, T-Mobile once again offered a free MLB.TV subscription for its customers for the 2024 regular season. This saves $149.99 off the regular price, which includes streaming access on phones and TV box sets.

4 | Free Netflix Shutterstock Out of all the streaming services, there’s a good chance Netflix was one of the very first you signed up for. And even though its competition has grown stiffer in recent years, it still remains one of the most popular options for on-demand content with more than 260 million subscribers as of March 2024, IndieWire reports. However, if you’re one of the many who has held onto your membership, you might have one less line item on your budget if you sign up for T-Mobile. Customers receive a free subscription to the granddaddy of all streaming services. Just be aware that you might need to get used to commercials, as the ad-supported tier is what’s included. RELATED: 5 Things You Can Get for Free Over Age 60.