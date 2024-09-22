4 Things You No Longer Get for Free With an AT&T Phone Plan—And 1 Thing You Still Can

There's a subscription for everything these days, including an automatic refill of your toiletries from Amazon and different streaming services on your TV. Still, it’s your cell phone plan that’s likely become the most unavoidable expense in your monthly budget. Like other services that require signing up, major carriers like AT&T have used freebies for years to entice potential new customers. Unfortunately, recent changes have all but stripped away these money-saving perks. Read on to see all the things you can no longer get for free with an AT&T phone plan.

RELATED: 7 Things You Didn’t Realize You Can Get for Free With a Verizon Phone Plan.

1 | Free Access to Max Shutterstock The growing number of competing streaming services means many people carefully pick and choose what they’re willing to sign up for. Naturally, this makes including free streaming a uniquely compelling sign-on bonus for any phone plan—especially when it’s something with as much hit content as Max (formerly known as HBO Max). As recently as last year, customers signing up for certain AT&T wireless plans—including many with unlimited data—got As recently as last year, customers signing up for certain AT&T wireless plans—including many with unlimited data—got access to Max at no charge . But the carrier appears to have reversed course, and only some older plans can still access the platform, according to TechHive.

2 | Free Movie Tickets Shutterstock For as much as we might enjoy a big bucket of fresh popcorn and the excitement of watching a new release on a massive screen, a trip to the movies costs a lot more than it used to. But for some AT&T costumers, it used to be much easier to catch a flick for less. At the launch of its AT&T Thanks perks program , certain subscribers got access to “Ticket Twosdays.” This allowed customers to get two tickets for the price of one to a Tuesday screening, according to the carrier’s website. Amazingly, this deal was good for one use every week. Unfortunately, the carrier’s perks program is no longer. In a thread on the AT&T subreddit, customers point out that the Thanks program was Unfortunately, the carrier’s perks program is no longer. In a thread on the AT&T subreddit, customers point out that the Thanks program was discontinued in June of 2023 , ending this cinephile-centric perk along with it.

3 | Upgraded Concert Access Shutterstock True music fans know there’s nothing that beats seeing your favorite act live—especially when you’ve got great seats. Until recently, AT&T customers could make the most of this experience with a Thanks perk that granted access to special pre-sales for major tours across the U.S. Even fans who couldn’t physically make it to the show were granted access to special streaming. Unfortunately, the perk went away along with the demise of the program just over a year ago, according to the subreddit discussion. RELATED: 9 Things You Didn't Realize You Can Get for Free With Amazon Prime.

4 | Free Concert Experiences Shutterstock As part of AT&T Thanks, some customers purchasing pre-sale tickets to shows could also access “exclusive experiences” with select artists, according to the company’s website. But along with access to presale tickets, the perk was wiped out along with the program.