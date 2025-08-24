Doctors Say This 1 Superfood Can Lower Your Dementia and Alzheimer’s Risk

Right now, over 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number expected to more than double by 2060, the Alzheimer’s Association says. Caused by overlapping factors including age, genetics, and lifestyle, only some aspects of your Alzheimer’s risk are possible to change.

While you can’t determine your genetics or turn back the clock on aging, you can alter your diet to give yourself the best shot at healthy cognitive function in old age. Now, doctors are saying that one particular superfood can lower your dementia and Alzheimer’s risk when eaten regularly.

Strawberries could lower your dementia and Alzheimer’s risk.

Rich in antioxidants called flavonoids, strawberries have been the subject of several recent research papers about dietary effects on healthy brain aging. Study after study has come to the same conclusion: These tasty little fruits are a powerhouse for fighting cognitive decline.

In one controlled trial recently conducted at the University of Cincinnati, scientists sought to determine whether strawberry consumption might improve cognitive performance and metabolic health in overweight middle-aged men and women. All of the subjects were previously diagnosed with insulin resistance and showed signs of subjective cognitive decline.

After a 12-week intervention in which subjects were instructed to eat whole-fruit strawberry powder and abstain from eating other types of berries, the team found that people who ate strawberries frequently had “reduced memory interference,” including better long-term memory and improved executive ability.

“Reduced memory interference refers to less confusion of semantically related terms on a word-list learning test,” Robert Krikorian, PhD, professor emeritus in the UC College of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience, told UC News. “This phenomenon generally is thought to reflect better executive control in terms of resisting intrusion of non-target words during the memory testing.”

He added that these benefits might be the result of lowered inflammation levels in the strawberry group.

Another study used data from the Nurses’ Health Study, which measured cognitive function and other health markers in 16,010 participants between 1995 and 2001. It found that a greater total intake of anthocyanidins and flavonoids, antioxidants found in strawberries and blueberries, was associated with slower rates of cognitive decline.

In fact, the researchers noted that having a low intake was associated with a fourfold risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease compared with having a higher intake.

Eating more berries isn’t the only way to increase your intake of these flavonoids. A 2020 study conducted at Tufts University found that eating apples, tea, pears, onions, and dark chocolate—all rich in antioxidants—could also have a positive effect.

Though not all aspects of your dementia risk are possible to change, eating well, exercising, staying mentally and socially active, getting adequate sleep, and addressing underlying health conditions can all help improve cognitive health. Speak with your doctor to learn more about healthy brain aging, including how your diet can have an impact.