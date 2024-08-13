 Skip to content
5 Little-Known Freebies Included in Spotify Premium

Find out how to make them most of your membership.

By Zachary Mack
August 13, 2024
Anyone old enough to remember having to lug around a CD case knows how convenient music streaming apps like Spotify are. The service boasts over 100 million songs in its catalog, making it possible to carry an entire world of music right in your pocket. But while the app is available for free, users can also opt to pay a little extra to improve the experience, ax ads, and add a few features. Even better, those who do subscribe can expect a little more than just ad-free music and better controls when they log in. Read on for the little-known freebies included in Spotify Premium.

1
Offline listening and downloading

middle aged man listening to music
Shutterstock

Music streaming apps have spoiled us so much that it's now frustrating when we can't listen to the songs on demand. But ironically, the times when you can't access the internet or a cell network—such as on an airplane or on a drive with limited service—are often when you want your music the most.

Fortunately, those who pay the $10.99 a month for Spotify Premium (or $5.99 for students) can avoid this issue. Members can download an unlimited number of songs, podcasts, and audiobooks for listening offline. It's the best way to ensure you can blast that perfect tune whenever you want.

2
Access to more music

woman listening to playlist while writing in journal
Shutterstock

Let's be honest: Spotify's advertised catalog of 100 million songs leaves plenty to work with. But if you're sticking with the free version of the app, you might be missing out on some of the hottest tracks at the moment.

According to the Sound Guys, some artists put their music behind a paywall for two weeks or more after dropping a new album. But while those on the free plan have to wait half a month to hear the hottest new songs, Spotify Premium users get instant access with their membership.

3
Free audiobooks

headphones and stack of books
Shutterstock

Spotify isn't just good for listening to music from your favorite artists: The app is also a source for your favorite podcasts and a selection of audiobooks.

Typically, free users still have to purchase any novels or nonfiction titles they want to listen to. But Spotify Premium users have access to over 150,000 different books as part of their membership. According to a press release from the company, the plan includes 15 free hours of listening per month.

4
Access to higher sound quality

Shutterstock

If you've shelled out for a decent pair of headphones, you're going to want your music to sound as good as possible. But if you're hoping to get that crisp, clean experience with free Spotify, you're likely going to be left a little disappointed.

While there is no true high-quality music file format on the platform like there is on other services, there's a significant bump up for those who pay to listen. According to The Sound Guys, free users can expect a bitrate of 160kbps on the mobile and desktop apps, while Spotify Premium subscribers get twice that. And while the extra data points might not seem like much to the untrained ear, they're an absolute necessity for any audiophile.

5
Ability to listen along with friends

listening to music with friends
Shutterstock

Just because you're not with your best friends doesn't mean you can't jam out together. While all Spotify users have access to a decent number of social perks, Premium subscribers can set up a virtual party with their besties, making it possible to build and edit playlists in real-time, pick the order of songs, and skip or repeat songs as much as needed.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
