Smoothie King Launches Special Menu for People Taking Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic

When you're dieting, eating out is a challenge. You have to consider portion sizes and the actual ingredients, making calorie tracking a bit more complicated. For people on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) inhibitors, there's even more to remember, as you want to ensure that you get enough nutrients to achieve weight loss and fitness goals. But now, Smoothie King announced that it has a new menu for people taking drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy, and Zepbound.

The company announced the initiative in an Oct. 29 press release, noting that the GLP-1 Support Menu was designed for "the millions of Americans currently taking prescription GLP-1 medications," specifically helping them "achieve their weight loss or weight management goals." The menu focuses on high-protein options, with all of the smoothies containing 20 grams of protein or more. The selections are also fiber-rich and have 0 grams of added sugar, which Smoothie King cites as "key nutritional factors that can help individuals maintain balanced energy levels and achieve their health goals."

Malnutrition is a genuine concern for people taking these drugs, as The New York Timespublished a piece on that exact concern last year. The treatments—some of which, like Ozempic, are only approved for type 2 diabetes but are often prescribed off-label for weight loss—suppress appetite by slowing gastric emptying to help people feel fuller longer. As a result, it can be difficult for some people to eat or have no appetite at all, leading to nutritional concerns. Experts have also raised concerns about the loss of muscle mass with weight loss and type 2 diabetes drugs.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD, a registered dietitian with Ochsner Health in Louisiana, helped craft the GLP-1-specific menu, which reportedly addresses some of these concerns.

"When developing this menu, it was important to offer blends with a thoughtful balance of nutrient-dense, high-protein, fiber-rich foods to support satiety and muscle mass. We were also mindful of sugar—each smoothie on the menu contains zero grams of added sugar," she said in the release.

Lori Primavera, vice president of research and development and product marketing, told Nation's Restaurant News that the smoothies are intended to be meal replacements.

"The menu offers meal-replacement smoothies that are high in protein, rich in fiber, and hydrating—key elements that can help aid the nutritional needs of customers taking GLP-1 medications," Primavera said.

The menu includes different flavors and smoothie varieties—all of which have "GLP-1" in the name, such as the Gladiator GLP-1 and the Slim N Trip GLP-1 Mango Greens. However, they're not exclusively for those taking these medications.

Kimball said all of the featured menu options "incorporate essential ingredients to support the effectiveness of GLP-1 and promote overall metabolic health for all individuals, whether they're taking GLP-1 medications or just looking for a hydrating, protein-rich smoothie option."

You can order from the dedicated menu at your local Smoothie King store, through the mobile app, or when you order online.