What Really Happens to Your Weight If You Skip Breakfast, Doctors Say

We’re all familiar with the adage that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But despite this age-old wisdom, it’s not uncommon for people to run through to lunch on nothing more than a cup of coffee. And while this is often nothing more than the result of having a jam-packed schedule, there might be more immediate health implications than you realize—especially if your goal is to shed pounds.

"Skipping breakfast looks different for each person and can have varying effects, both positive and negative," Trista Best, RDN, a registered dietitian at The Candida Diet , tells Best Life. "Breakfast isn't necessarily reserved for a time, but it literally breaks the fast, the time of day where you break your fast from the previous night."

Whether passing on your first meal of the day is part of your plan or not, it’s important to know how it can affect your body. Ahead, hear from doctors and dietitians about all the implications and better understand what really happens if you skip breakfast.

A lot of people believe that skipping breakfast is an easy way to cut calories, but it often has the opposite effect. "When you miss that first meal, your body tends to produce more of the hunger hormone ghrelin, which can leave you feeling ravenous later in the day," says Crystal Wyllie, MD, a physician at ZAVA Online Doctor . "This often leads to cravings for high-fat, sugary, or ultra-processed foods, and you may end up overeating or making less healthy choices at lunch or dinner." According to Shyamala Vishnumohan, MD, dietitian and founder of The Pregnancy Dietitian , research shows that skipping breakfast doesn't help guarantee weight loss despite the caloric cut . "Real life isn't a lab: Many people end up eating more later or feeling drained and craving quick energy fixes," she tells Best Life. "Weight management is less about whether you eat breakfast and more about how balanced and sustainable your overall eating pattern is." Wyllie also cautions that creating this kind of pattern can have long-term effects, making it "harder to manage your weight and maintain a healthy relationship with food."

When you think about it, part of breakfast's charm is that it tends to focus on specific foods you might not include during different meals of the day. And some of these choices aren't just because of how they taste: Many of them make sense to eat in the morning because they provide an essential part of your daily nutrient intake. "Skipping breakfast can often backfire," says C. Vivek Lal, MD, founder and CEO of ResBiotic Nutrition . "For those who are prone to digestive issues, not eating breakfast can mean missed opportunities to support gut health through fiber-rich foods that promote bowel regularity and favorable microbiome balance." He explains that while skipping breakfast may sound like a shortcut to achieve our weight loss goals, it can lead to counterproductive habits. "A more effective approach is to focus on a high-fiber, high-protein breakfast that provides lasting energy, promotes microbiome balance, supports hormone balance, and helps meet key nutrient needs," Lal suggests.

It's common sense that skipping a meal will lead to reduced calories. But according to Neha Lalani, MD, board-certified endocrinologist and CEO of Bluebonnet Diabetes & Endocrinology , it can also be an effective way to stick to an intermittent fasting regimen, which has been proven to have metabolic benefits for some. "If skipping breakfast allows you to maintain at least a 12-hour gap between the last meal (or any form of caloric intake) of the previous day and the first meal of the current day, it can promote fat burning and initiate ketosis," she explains. "This process gradually helps to improve insulin sensitivity, enhance glucose regulation, reduce inflammation, and support cellular repair. In addition, it may contribute to an overall reduction in total daily calorie intake." Still, she cautions that there are some essential considerations before deciding to cut out breakfast. First, you should focus on staying well hydrated during any fasting periods. Once lunchtime comes around, prioritize high-quality nutrition by focusing on meals rich in protein, healthy fats, and incorporating plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. And avoid foods high in added sugars, low in fiber, or highly processed foods. "These steps are important to prevent excessive hunger, overeating later in the day, fatigue, and a potential slowdown in metabolism," Lalani says.

We all know that diet and exercise tend to go hand-in-hand when it comes to weight loss. Unfortunately, forgoing that first meal can have an impact on your fitness. "Morning workouts can suffer," Dasgupta cautions. "If you exercise early, skipping breakfast might leave you feeling weak or low on stamina. Over time, that can get in the way of your fitness (and weight-loss) goals." In this case, feeling like you're falling short of your exercise goals due to a lack of energy might make it worth reconsidering whether or not to forgo your morning meal.