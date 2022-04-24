It's unavoidable: As you age, your skin changes. While acne may have once been your problem, it's possible that crow's feet, age spots, and wrinkles have replaced that concern. With those developments, your skincare routine has probably needed to shift, too. Maybe every product you own now has "anti-aging" properties, or Botox and plastic surgery have become your go-to remedies. However, there is something else that could help you reclaim your youth. Read on to discover the item that you should sleep with to prevent aging if you're over 50.

RELATED: If You're Over 65, This Hairstyle Is Aging You, Experts Say.

Your skin can experience some drastic changes when you're over 50.

According to MedicineNet, aging usually starts at around 25 "and our bodies gradually start to stop producing as much collagen as before which causes our skin to lose elasticity." Aging usually results in wrinkles, sagging or thinning skin, or liver spots (flat, dark areas on the skin), according to the Mayo Clinic.

For women over 50, menopause and hormonal changes generally cause new wrinkles to surface and the skin to become "dramatically thinner," says MedicineNet. At 60, there will be less significant changes, but by then, using makeup won't be able to reverse aging. According to the site, there are a few factors that will make a difference in how much older you look. Those who were "exposed to strong sun in their youth will notice deeper wrinkles and pigmentation spots at this age," while "people who took care of their skin when they were young will have fewer wrinkles and pigmentation spots." But regardless of how much your skin has matured, there's a way to combat it that you might not have considered.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

One item can help you prevent wrinkles and reduce strain on your skin.

Beyond your anti-aging skincare regimen that probably includes a heaping of serums and lotions, there's something else that could be vital to keeping your skin youthful: a silk pillowcase. Silk doesn't create friction that causes fine lines and wrinkles or aggravate allergies, which can lead to skin inflammation and puffy eyes. "Unlike cotton, silk does not soak up natural moisture. It instead helps your skin maintain its barrier, which can actually encourage your skincare products to continue working overnight," says Jess Hernandez, director of product at pro-aging skincare brand City Beauty.

Vivi Minitara, professional make-up artist and CEO of Eye Makeup Lab, agrees that a silk pillowcase's moisture-absorbing property is what can help minimize wrinkles. "Wrinkles can often develop from dehydrated skin, which is why oils are so brilliant for aging skin," she says. "With the amount of moisture that your skin retains when you use the silk pillowcases, you are going to drastically slow down any signs of aging."

Despite many experts recommending silk pillowcases for their anti-aging and skin-boosting properties, there's no definitive scientific evidence that they "can stop acne breakouts or prevent wrinkles," says Jeffrey Hsu, MD, FAAD, and founder of Oak Dermatology. However, he won't dismiss its benefits just yet. He believes the fabric can be helpful for sensitive skin and can't deny that it removes less moisture from skin than cotton.

RELATED: For more beauty advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Using this pillow comes with other beauty benefits, too.

Silk pillowcases aren't just a great option for your skin, but for hair, too. According to the Washington Post, "the benefits of a silk pillowcase are most pronounced for hair" for reasons that overlap with aging skin. "The silk can help hair retain moisture from products and natural oils and reduce friction that could cause tangles and breakage," per the publication. Smooth skin and silky hair every day? We'll take it.

If silk isn't your style, copper is another great option.

If you're looking for an alternative to silk pillowcases, copper can be an interesting option. According to the National Library of Medicine, studies have shown that copper has helped improve skin elasticity and reduce lines and wrinkles.

Yael Halaas, MD, FACS, a plastic surgeon, told The New York Times that a double-blind test of 57 participants conducted by Cupron, a copper-based antimicrobial technology company, revealed that there was "a statistically significant cosmetic effect" on the skin of those who "slept on the Cupron copper pillowcase for four weeks as compared with those who slept on a placebo pillowcase." She further explained that "a copper pillow cover may stimulate collagen production and possibly accelerate some tissue growth."

RELATED: If You're Over 50, Stop Wearing This Nail Polish Color.