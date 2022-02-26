If You're Over 50, Stop Wearing This Nail Polish Color

Your hands might not be top of mind when it comes to aging, but whether spider veins or dry skin, they can often be the first place to show signs of getting older. As it turns out, there are ways to make your hands look younger, including choosing certain nail polish colors instead of others. According to experts, there are shades you should gravitate toward to make sure that your hands stay looking young and fresh. Read on to find out which nail polish color you should stop wearing if you're over 50, along with some suggestions for ones that you should.

RELATED: If You're Over 50, This Is the Piece of Clothing You Should Ditch.

Don't wear black nail polish if you're over 50.

Alexis Franquiz, a manicurist at the v.i.p. room salon in Boca Raton, Florida, often has clients over 50 come in who want to experiment with color. She encourages them to try new things, but there is one color she tells everyone in that age group to avoid: black.

"I personally think black makes you look washed out or harsh and ages you," she says. But that doesn't mean that women over 50 can't experiment with darker colors. Instead, Franquiz recommends "a deep navy or an asphalt color."

"I've had women over 50 try black, especially as it's been trendy," she explains. "We'll try it on a nail or toe, and you can tell they're not thrilled."

Be careful with monochromatic shades.

Melanie Hurley, founder of Piggy Paint, a safe, non-toxic nail polish brand geared toward kids, agrees that it's important to choose colors that flatter your skin tone. She says, "As we get older, many women begin to look washed out, so it's best to avoid monochromatic colors, like white." But all hope is not lost if you're a fan of neutral shades.

"If you're devastated to get rid of your favorite white polish, try switching to a softer cream shade instead," she adds.

RELATED: For more beauty advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Opt for warmer tones instead.

Brittney Boyce, celebrity nail artist and founder of NAILS OF LA, believes warmer tones can be more flattering. The beauty guru explains, "In terms of color theory, more mature clients might want to try hues with warmer undertones as colors with cooler undertones can accentuate the blue color of veins." Most of the nail colors she recommends have a slightly warmer feel "as it looks more flattering across the board, no matter skin tone or age."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Choose a color that flatters your skin tone.

Franquiz wants people to know they shouldn't be afraid to ask their manicurist for a little advice. "Choose a color that coordinates with your skin tone, which your manicurist can help you with," she says. "As women get older their hands can get age spots or calluses, so you want something that won't make your hands stand out, but instead makes them look clean and finished."

Of course, everyone can sport whatever nail color they want with confidence. Boyce says, "Nail color is such a fun way to express yourself and there's really no age limit. I think if any of my clients, regardless of their age, want to rock a bright neon green or a goth black, they should go for it."

Jean Baik, CMO of beauty brand Miss A, agrees. "A woman should be able to wear any polish color she chooses, at any age, as long as it makes her happy," she says. "However, I will say regardless of age to stop wearing colors that clash with your skin tone."

At the end of the day, though, it's most important that your nail color brings you joy.

RELATED: Doing This in the Shower Is Making You Lose Your Hair, Experts Warn.