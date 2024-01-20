Eating Almonds Can Make You Look Years Younger, Research Shows—Here's How

When it comes to skincare, it's easy to spend big on serums, creams, cleansers, and oils. Whatever your budget, you can double it if you're expecting to see a tangible reduction of wrinkles. However, experts say that without certain lifestyle habits in place, you're unlikely to see the dramatic results you're dreaming of. Staying hydrated and eating a healthy diet full of skin-friendly foods will take you further than most products promising more youthful looks. In particular, a 2021 study published in the journal Nutrients has found that eating almonds can make you look years younger.

The research team gathered 56 post-menopausal women prone to signs of facial aging, including wrinkles and uneven pigmentation. Over a 24-week study period, half of the women were instructed to consume 20 percent of their calories in almonds, while the other half ate a calorie-matched snack with a different nutritional profile.

After 16 weeks, the researchers found that the average wrinkle severity decreased by 15 percent in the almond intervention group, compared to the alternative snack group. At week 24, the results held steady, with a 16 percent overall reduction in wrinkles. The team also noted that over that same study period, facial pigment intensity decreased by 20 percent in the almond group.

The researchers say that when you eat almonds as part of your regular diet, there are several reasons that you may notice more youthful-looking skin. First and foremost, almonds contain alpha-tocopherol, a form of vitamin E with "antioxidant and photoprotective functions, especially against ultraviolet type A radiation that is implicated in the development of wrinkles and pigment unevenness."

Additionally, the nutrients in almonds are known to impact oxidative stress and lower your levels of inflammation, both of which can affect your skin's appearance.

People are starting to take note of the benefits of almonds for skincare, thanks in no small part to dermatologists who are sharing this more holistic approach. Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS, a Harvard-trained dermatologist and part of the teaching faculty at Harvard Medical School, recently shared via TikTok that she recommends eating three handfuls of almonds every day to reduce the signs of premature aging.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Though the comments section balked at the prospect of eating 400 calories worth of nuts every day, Nathan notes that as long as you account for those calories in your overall intake, your body will put those nutrients to good use.

"I know it's a lot but almonds are so good for you—protein, omegas, many health benefits," the dermatologist wrote in response to one commenter.

For people with a nut allergy or those who don't like nuts, she adds that Omega-3 supplements may offer an alternative with many of the same benefits.

Nathan later noted while speaking with The New York Post that eating almonds is just one way to improve the appearance of your skin, and that more research is needed. "For best results, wear daily sunscreen, use an antioxidant serum like Vitamin C, and incorporate retinoids into your routine," she told the outlet.

